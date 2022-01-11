Delhi’s air quality slips back into ‘poor’ zone; moderate fog likely

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 226, in the “poor” category, at 7am on Tuesday as the minimum temperature was likely to dip to 7 degrees Celsius. The average 24-hour AQI was 151 on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Monday, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said the AQI remained in the “satisfactory” category due to rain that caused wet deposition of pollutants. It added for the next three days, a gradual increase in maximum temperature was likely due to cloud-free conditions. The wind speed was likely to be moderate leading to enhanced ventilation. “AQI is likely to degrade to ‘Moderate’ on 11th and 12th (Tuesday and Wednesday) due to moderate ventilation and absence of wet deposition of pollutants.” Safar said from Thursday onwards, low wind speeds were expected to reduce dispersion and degrade the air quality further.

The maximum temperature was expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius on Tuesday amid a moderate fog. On Monday, the maximum temperature was 18.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum 9.6 degrees Celsius.