Delhi's Covid positivity rate rises to 4.59%, 1,621 containment zones in city

With 3,194 Covid cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate in the national capital on Sunday stood at 4.59%. The number of containment zones in the city has reached 1,621, the bulletin released by the health department revealed. That the numbers will breach 3,000 was already told by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in his press meet held earlier in the day, during which he said that despite the spike in the numbers, there is no need to panic as hospitals in the capital are not occupied and most patients are asymptomatic. "Currently, the number of active cases in the city is 6,360 and today (Sunday) 3,100 new cases are expected to be reported. All cases are mild and in most of the patients don't need hospitalisation," Kejriwal said.

"I am presenting this data to show that the coronavirus cases at present are very mild and there is no need to panic. We have to act responsibly, wear masks, wash hands regularly and follow social distancing norms," Kejriwal said.

According to government data, out of 9,024 beds in hospitals, 8,717 are vacant. In dedicated Covid care centres, 3,996 beds are lying vacant, while 4,759 patients are under home isolation. About four cases in the Capital at present are severe and 94 are on oxygen support.

The rise in the number of Covid cases in Delhi comes as part of the overall surge that the country at present is witnessing, possibly because of the Omicron variant. The R-value which denotes the transmission rate of the infection is over 2 in Delhi, which means every 100 infected people are spreading the infection to over 200 people.

A yellow alert has been announced in the city closing theatres and regulating public transport. However, marketplaces that are operating on an odd-even basis witness a huge crowd.