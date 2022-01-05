Home / India News / Delhi's Covid positivity rate 11.88%; 10k cases register 94% hike from yesterday
india news

Delhi's Covid positivity rate 11.88%; 10k cases register 94% hike from yesterday

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 5,481 fresh Covid cases which makes Wednesday's fresh cases a rise by over 90%.
Delhi is witnessing the third wave of the pandemic, health minister Satyendar Jain said.&nbsp;
Delhi is witnessing the third wave of the pandemic, health minister Satyendar Jain said. 
Published on Jan 05, 2022 06:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Breaching the 10,000-mark of daily cases, as it was expected going by the rising trajectory of Delhi's Covid-19 cases, the Capital on Wednesday reported an alarming 11.88% test positivity rate. According to the Delhi health bulletin, 10,665 positive cases and eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Around 11,551 patients are under home isolation, though the number of hospitalisation has seen a sharp uptick. The city has 3,908 containment zones, the bulletin said. 

Earlier in the day, health minister Satyendar Jain said the third wave of the pandemic has hit Delhi and the daily case was supposed to breach 10,000 on Wednesday and the positivity rate too would cross 10%. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 5,481 fresh Covid cases which makes Wednesday's fresh cases rise by over 94%. 

The Centre on Wednesday said the pandemic is expanding in the country and the surge is most noticeable in the metro cities, where Omicron has emerged as the main variant. 

Delhi health ministry Satyendar Jain said Delhi government had been sending samples of all Covid patients as part of an academic exercise to check whether Omicrn is the predominant in Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news coronavirus
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out