Delhi's Covid positivity rate 11.88%; 10k cases register 94% hike from yesterday

Breaching the 10,000-mark of daily cases, as it was expected going by the rising trajectory of Delhi's Covid-19 cases, the Capital on Wednesday reported an alarming 11.88% test positivity rate. According to the Delhi health bulletin, 10,665 positive cases and eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Around 11,551 patients are under home isolation, though the number of hospitalisation has seen a sharp uptick. The city has 3,908 containment zones, the bulletin said.

Earlier in the day, health minister Satyendar Jain said the third wave of the pandemic has hit Delhi and the daily case was supposed to breach 10,000 on Wednesday and the positivity rate too would cross 10%. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 5,481 fresh Covid cases which makes Wednesday's fresh cases rise by over 94%.

The Centre on Wednesday said the pandemic is expanding in the country and the surge is most noticeable in the metro cities, where Omicron has emerged as the main variant.

Delhi health ministry Satyendar Jain said Delhi government had been sending samples of all Covid patients as part of an academic exercise to check whether Omicrn is the predominant in Delhi.