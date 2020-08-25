e-paper
Delhiwale: A human solo

Delhiwale: A human solo

Glimpsing the life of a man without friends

Aug 25, 2020
Mayank Austen Soofi
Mayank Austen Soofi
Hindustan Times
During the day, Sanjeev sleeps under the shade of a bus stop. In the evening, he collects "donations" for a few hours and stays awake, alone. He says he has no friends.
During the day, Sanjeev sleeps under the shade of a bus stop. In the evening, he collects “donations” for a few hours and stays awake, alone. He says he has no friends.
         

It is late in the night — about 10.30pm. The traffic has thinned down. Swiftly darting his eyes around, the man rests his gaze upon a young passerby by the roadside. He walks up to him, and whispers in English, “Brother, don’t take offence but I see that you are very lucky.” The passerby stares at him for a moment, looking puzzled, and goes away with quick steps. The man lowers his head, and then raises his eyes, staring around suspiciously. He finally sits down on a bench, here on this central Delhi street.

“I’m in a very dire situation at the moment,” Sanjeev says. In dusty blue jeans and long whitish kurta, he has a green scarf hanging around his neck. His beard is scraggly. He has drooping shoulders; his eyes are sunken. Sitting away from the orange glow of the street lamp, he is reduced to his silhouette.

“I collect money from passers-by,” he says in fluent English. “These are donations so that I can take care of my daily food.”

Taking out a packet from his kurta, Sanjeev says, “If you don’t mind, try these.”

Over Parle-G biscuits, Sanjeev gives clues about his life:

• He is from Benares, UP.

• He was born in 1965.

• He is a graduate in Sociology.

• He was employed in a TV manufacturing company.

• He has parents, two brothers, a wife and a son. They all live in Benares.

• He came to Delhi 20 years ago.

He says, “I’m in no position to go back to Benares… for economic and maintenance (sic) reasons.”

Can’t his family be a support?

He answers vaguely, muttering: “Time passes.”

During the day, Sanjeev sleeps under the shade of a bus stop. In the evening, he collects “donations” for a few hours and stays awake, alone. He says he has no friends.

For 10 years, he worked as a repairer in a television manufacturing company. His job would take him to different states but once every month he would come to the company’s Delhi head-office to get his pay cheque. When Sanjeev lost his job and returned to Benares, his parents married him off. A year later he had a son. Soon afterwards, he left home for reasons he asks not to share publicly.

“So many years have gone by since then. I haven’t seen them all this while. In fact, I came to Delhi because it is such a big city. No one can find you here if you want to be lost.“

Does he regret leaving his family?

“Brother, there is a saying in Hindi: Apno ki do baat nahi bardasht kar sakte. Baad mein lakhon gairon ki baatien bardasht karte hain.

[While we will never tolerate even two minor barbs from our loved ones,

We are later ready to tolerate far nastier words by strangers.]”

He now walks away, probably in search of “donations”, his eyes darting around.

