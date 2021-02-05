Delhiwale: Thela, as his biography
Carts are regular sights in this city of street hawkers. Usually they are but a broad plank of wood plonked over four wheels. But Veeru Bhai’s fruit cart—or thela, as he calls it— is different. Yes it is of wood and wheels, but it is much smaller than the common variety, and looks like one of those trolleys that apron-clad maître d’s push around in elegant restaurants.
“I made this cart on my own,” says Veeru Bhai. This afternoon he is going about a central Delhi street with his cart decked up with fruit salad, each disposable bowl containing sliced pieces of kiwis, strawberries and dragon fruit.
A native of Allahabad in UP, Veeru Bhai, 53, has been wheeling about Delhi’s streets with his fruity offerings for decades. In fact, this cart is an important part of his biography. He made it in 1994, the year he arrived in the city. The cart looks its age, the tires are weary and almost flat. “They still work after all these years,” Veeru Bhai declares defensively. In a way, this shabby-looking cart is the map of his Delhi. He bought the wood from the Peti Market near Angoori Bagh. He bought the tires from the Cycle Market in Chandni Chowk—which in fact is a popular place to buy and repair cycle rickshaws. “I bought the nails and bolts to patch the cart together from the cycle market too,” he adds. Veeru Bhai brought it all together into a thela at his home in Choti Mor near Lajpat Rai Market, in two days flat.
Showing a secretive closet underneath the cart, he says it’s a “tehkhana, where I keep the extra fruits.”
Yet, it is true that this cart is not exclusive to Veeru Bhai, and that quite a few other fruit hawkers roam around with carts thus designed. The fruit salad seller agrees graciously, clarifying that none of these carts is mass produced. “Hawkers either make them themselves, like I did, or they get it made from people who know how to make it... somebody like me.”
Indeed, he charges ₹1,200 for making such a cart. That his skill in this craft is outstanding is visible from his own work tool. In a time when everything comes with an expiry date, “my old thela is still going on,” he says, pushing the cart ahead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav case: Amazon official gets HC relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study decodes how Sars-Cov-2 mutates, escapes antibodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Interview: We’ve sought to address needs, efficiency, equity, says NK Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: President to take call on convict’s plea, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personality cult not great for republic: High Court on Jaya memorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Thela, as his biography
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: FIR against two children’s homes for ‘abuse and irregularities’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
43 FIRs in R-Day violence, 13 being probed by special cell: Delhi police to HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Creators of ‘toolkit’ booked for conspiracy and sedition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook gets new notice to appear before Delhi Assembly committee probing riots
- The fresh notice was placed by the Assembly before the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea filed by Mohan and Facebook India challenging the notice summoning him to depose as a witness before the Committee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha debates, but no end to Lok Sabha impasse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget proposal for investment limit to affect 0.3% of 45 mn EPF subscribers
- The Budget 2021-22, presented in the Parliament on Monday by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, rationalised tax-free income on provident funds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US says it supports reform but cautions against curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal’s top Muslim clerics want paper ballots in polls, question EVMs
- The demand from the clerics attains significance since Bengal’s Muslim population stood at 27.01% during the 2011 census and is projected to have increased to 30% now. According to surveys done, a swing in Muslim votes can influence poll results in as many as 120 assembly seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India responds to Pakistan Army chief's ‘hand of peace’ with call to end terror
- Relations between the two sides nose-dived after the Indian government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019. In response, Pakistan decided not to post an envoy in New Delhi and asked the Indian high commissioner in Islamabad to leave.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox