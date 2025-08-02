Delicacies from four eastern states to be served at I-Day ‘At Home’ feast

From Odisha-style Ghugni, Jharkhand’s Gondli ki Kheer, Bihar’s Litti Chokha to West Bengal’s Mishti Doi — delicacies from four eastern states will be laid out for guests during President Droupadi Murmu’s At Home reception in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Independence Day. President Droupadi Murmu during the 2013 Republic Day at At Home reception. (President of India Twitter)

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, issued on Friday, said, “At Home 2025 is a unique celebration of the four states from the eastern part of India, with their rich repository of living art traditions, music, food to name a few. As part of this grand celebration, the reimagined Kala Utsav has been held focussing on the painting traditions of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.”

The thematic menu is a departure from the past when the staple food from the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s kitchen would be served to the guests for the ceremony. Under Murmu, the highest constitutional office wants to offer regional specialities to celebrate India’s food culture.

To be sure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has dished out Indian savouries during banquets for State guests such as Presidents or Prime Ministers of other countries.

For the upcoming At Home, the all-vegetarian menu includes Mochar Chop (snack made from banana flowers), Aloo Matar Chop of Jharkhand, Ghugni (curry made from chickpeas), and Dahi Bara Aloo Dum –– a street food that has roots in Cuttack.

Odisha’s famous Chenna Poda (baked cottage cheese), jaggery-filled Gur Sandesh and Mishti Doi will be some of the highlights in the dessert section. Anarsa (pastry-like snack made with soaked rice and jaggery) and Gondli ki Kheer are among the other items for dessert.

Popular Indian beverages such as Gondhoraj Ghol (Bengal-style buttermilk), Bel Sherbet (Wood apple juice) and Sattu Sherbet are on the menu.

Apart from the cuisine, the At Home ceremony –– which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah and other ministers, diplomats and top-ranking guests –– will showcase the culture and art of from the four eastern states.

“The spirit of India’s artistic traditions, a reaffirmation of the important role of living art traditions in preserving cultural identity and inspiring future generations is continued at Rashtrapati Bhavan as we celebrate and uphold these rich artistic traditions, bringing them to the forefront, realising President of India’s vision of preserving and promoting India’s diverse cultural heritage,” the communique added.

The invitation cards for the event have been designed by grassroot artists, who joined the prestigious in-residence programme wherein artists, writers, painters and innovation scholars reside at the sprawling Rashtrapati Bhavan to pursue their creative skills.

A number of rural artists, mostly women, participated in the in-residence programme that has been modified under Murmu. The work of those artists will be displayed on the invitation cards, the artworks on the table and the decoration of Ashoka Hall –– where the event will be organised.