Delta, Omicron variants cause Covid rise in Kerala: Health Minister

Delta and Omicron variants were behind the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala as the state battles third wave of the ongoing pandemic, health minister Veena George said here on Wednesday. She said the government was doing everything possible to limit the damage and notion of Omicron being mild was wrong.

She said in last four weeks, there was a four-fold increase in cases triggered by Delta and Omicron variants. She, however, said there was no unusual rush in hospitals and bed occupancy was almost half now.

The minister said the state government’s effective intervention delayed the peak and curtailed the need for hospitalisation to an extent. “Now, both Delta and Omicron variants are contributing to the surge. Some people are giving a wrong impression that Omicron is mild and it was not that dangerous. They are wrong. Whatever be the variant basic characteristics of SARS-Cov 2 were same and people should take all steps to keep the disease at bay,” she said. People will have to be more careful about post-Covid complications, she added.

The minister admitted that infectivity rate was high during the third wave. “Omicron is at least 5 to 6 times infectious than Delta. We expect cases will peak in a week before flattening. We have to be extremely careful at this stage and all will have to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour,” she said. Action will be taken against those who spread misinformation about the virus, sahe said while asking all, cutting across political lines and other differences, to help contain the disease.

The state on Wednesday reported 34,199 new Covid cases after 91,983 samples were tested with a test positivity rate of 37.17 per cent. It also reported 49 deaths taking total to 51,160, according to the state health ministry data. Active cases also went up to 168,383.

Erankulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts topped with 5,953 and 5,684 cases, respectively. Statistics also show about 40 per cent of the infected have taken both doses of vaccine. The core committee on pandemic is meeting on Thursday and it is expected to announce severe restrictions to contain the surge.

CPI(M) meet a super spreader

The ruling CPI(M)’s three-day district conference in Thiruvananthapuram which concluded on Sunday has turned out to be super spreader as more than 100 delegates, including educationminister V Sivankutty and two legislators, were tested positive.

The mega Thiruvathira dance programme in which more than 500 women participated had invited enough flak and later the party state committee admitted it was wrong to conduct such a programme. The opposition Congress has sought strict action against organisers of the event.

“The party is reduced to merchants of death. It shows the ruling party can do anything and get away easily with it. Despite widespread criticism it went ahead with the programme infecting many delegates. The party owes an explanation for this criminal negligence,” said Congress state president K Sudhakaran. He said the Congress has postponed all its programmes in view of spike in Covid cases.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party has taken permission for the ongoing district conferences and public meetings were avoided due to the surge.