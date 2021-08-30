Demand for caste-based census grows ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly election

Ahead of assembly elections next year in around half-a- dozen states, including Uttar Pradesh, several political parties have intensified demand for a caste-based census and sub-categorisation of castes in the country, putting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a fix.

Uttar Pradesh is home to as many as 79 castes that constitute the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 66 scheduled castes (SCs) and sub-castes. However, only a handful such as Yadavs, Kurmis, Lodhs, Rajbhars, Maurya and Kushwahas among the OBCs and Jatavs, Pasis, Valmikis and Koris among the SCs have been able to get political visibility with a lion’s share in political power, economic resources and government jobs.

The OBCs and the SCs together account for around 60-70% of UP’s population. The census is held in the country every 10 years but the last caste-wise enumeration was carried out in 1931 and the same data is taken into account for various purposes even today. Around 40-50% of UP’s population is estimated to be OBC while the SC population was counted at 20.7% in the 2011 census.

On August 23, an 11-member delegation led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand caste-wise enumeration of the OBCs in the census, to be held shortly. The Centre had informed the Lok Sabha in July that it would not enumerate caste-wise population, except those for the SCs and STs.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) in UP has been the most vocal in raising the demand for the caste enumeration with the party eyeing OBCs votes, apart from consolidating the Yadavs, its core vote bank, for the 2022 assembly election.

“A caste-wise tabulation of the census is necessary to achieve the objective of social justice because without knowing the numerical strength of various castes it is not possible for governments to plan and execute welfare policies for them in the right way,” SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary argued.

He also cited Akhilesh Yadav’s slogan, “jiski jitni sankhya bhari, uski utni hissedari” (a community’s share in resources should be proportionate to its numerical strength) to highlight the relevance of caste-based census for delivering social justice.

Other small regional outfits, including Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal (Sonelal), Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Sanjay Nishad’s Nishad Party, Keshav Dev Maurya’s Mahan Dal and Babu Singh Kushwaha’s Jan Adhikar Party that are led by OBC leaders, are all vocally supporting the demand for a caste-based census.

Aware of the importance of caste politics in UP, the Congress, too, has backed the demand. It also claimed that it was during the last UPA government when a socio- economic caste census was carried out.

“The UPA government got the caste-based census done in 2011 but the BJP did not publish the caste data after coming to power in 2014, although the party had demanded caste-based census when in Opposition,” UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are probably the only important political players in UP that are yet to take a clear stand on this issue. BSP state president Bhim Rajbhar refused to comment on the matter while RLD leaders, including party chief Jayant Chaudhary, also refrained from taking a stand. The RLD is the SP’s potential ally for the assembly polls in 2022 but does not seem to be on the same page as far as the demand for caste-based census is concerned.

Political scientist Shashikant Pandey said the demand was the natural progression of the social churning that began with the emergence of OBC leaders such as Mulayam Singh Yadav and Kalyan Singh in UP and Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

“I see the social churning taking a concrete shape now with the regional parties rooted in castes having their say in political affairs and dictating terms to national parties like the BJP and the Congress,” he said. Pandey is the head of the department of political science in the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow.

The caste enumeration, according to Pandey, may, however, turn out to be a double-edged sword.

“The caste data that the caste-based census can yield may help governments’ welfare schemes reach the most backward and deprived castes that have been marginalised till date,” he said.

“But it has a flip side too. Once the exact numbers of OBCs and SCs are known, it may further hit the interests of the marginalised castes if their numerical strength is found to be lower than what it is presumed today since resources will then be distributed as per the numerical strength of castes...,” Pandey added.

Such a situation, he cautioned, may also lead to caste conflicts within the OBCs and SCs and could also further intensify the caste tensions and animosity in the society in general.

“It will be very interesting to watch the after-effects of the caste-based census if it takes place,” he observed.

Observers say though many political parties are demanding the caste-based census in the name of social justice, their real motive is to get the 50% cap on reservation removed or raised after the actual caste-wise data is available in the public domain.

“The next logical demand after the caste census is held will be for the enactment of a law to do away with the 50% cap ceiling put by the Supreme Court on reservation,” Pandey said.

Agreeing with him, social scientist Rajesh Mishra said, “Reservation for the OBCs will have to be revised, sooner or later. The 10% quota for the poor among the upper castes has opened the Pandora’s Box and weakened the legitimacy of the 50% limit.”

Although the Centre has said that it will not go for caste enumeration, both Pandey and Mishra agree that it may not be possible for the BJP government at the Centre to ignore the demand any longer considering the growing importance of OBC politics, particularly in UP.

“Notwithstanding political divisions among the OBC castes/classes, no political party can afford their resentment on the issue, especially in the light of the upcoming assembly polls in UP,” Mishra said.

Avoiding a direct reply, UP BJP spokesman Sameer Singh said, “The Justice Rohini Commission is already working on the sub-categorisation of OBCs and once the commission presents its report, the Central government will take a call to further promote the interests of the OBCs.”

The BJP government, he said, gave the Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes and decided only recently to implement the 27% OBC quota in NEET.

The BJP, according to the observers, is reluctant for a caste-based census because such an exercise is fraught with the danger of leading to a situation that was witnessed when the Mandal Commission report was dug out and implemented in 1990 and this situation will harm the BJP’s goal of uniting and mobilising Hindus.

“The BJP and its parent organisation the RSS have always made a case for unity of Hindus and any caste divisions that the caste enumeration may further intensify will hamper the goal of Hindu unity. This explains the BJP’s dilemma over whether to accept or not the demand for the caste-based census and sub-categorisation in the country,” Pandey said.