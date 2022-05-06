Denied ambulance, Andhra man carries son’s body on motorbike

A man was forced to carry his eight-year-old son’s body on a motorbike to reach home in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district after a state-run hospital denied him an ambulance to shift the body. This is the second such incident reported in the state in the past 15 days.

The incident took place at Sangam village under Kanigiri block on Wednesday afternoon.

Buchireddypalem inspector of police Ch Koteshwar Rao confirmed the incident to the reporters on Thursday. Rao said D Sriram, the son of Dara Venkateshwarlu, a daily wage labourer, along with another boy G Eshwar, 10, in the neighbourhood went to a canal for attending nature’s call. Later, the two kids got into the water and were washed away.

On coming to know about the incident, the children’s families rushed to the spot along with other villagers. After some time, they managed to rescue Sriram while Eshwar’s body was retrieved an hour later.

Venkateshwarlu immediately took his son Sriram on a motorbike to Kanigiri government hospital, where he died undergoing treatment. He requested hospital authorities to arrange for an ambulance to shift the body to his home about two km away. However, the hospital refused to part with ambulance with toll free number 108, stating it was meant for transporting patients and not bodies.

The hospital could not provide him a hearse service, while local auto drivers refused to carry the body. Having no other option, Venkateshwarlu carried the body on his motorbike to his home.

The police inspector said it was unfortunate that hospital authorities could not provide the ambulance service 108 citing rules. Even auto drivers had refused to carry the body of the boy. “The ambulances are meant for helping the people in distress. Auto rickshaws, too, should not deny public service. We shall sensitise them,” he said, adding police would take measures to see that such incidents would not recur.

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday expressed concern over such inhuman incidents. “It is unfortunate that a father had to shift the body of his son on the bike to his home from the hospital. The poor man had pleaded with the hospital staff for an ambulance but they did not respond,” he said.

On April 25, a similar incident took place at Sri Venkataramana Ramachandra Ruia government hospital in Tirupati town, when a man was forced to carry the body of his son on his shoulders and travel on a scooter for 90 km to reach his home after ambulance drivers allegedly demanded ₹10,000 to transport the body.

