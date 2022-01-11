Dense fog engulfs parts of northwest India

NEW DELHI: Dense to very dense fog engulfed parts of northwest India on Tuesday morning with the visibility dropping to 25 m at 5.30 am in Amritsar, Chandigarh, Hisar, Churu, and Purnea. Patiala, Ambala, Palam, Dehradun, Prayagraj, Guna, Bhagalpur reported visibility of 50 m. In Lucknow and Sultanpur, it was 200 m.

The fog was reported as cold wave conditions were expected in isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from Wednesday to Saturday. Cold day conditions were very likely in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during next the next two days. Dense to very dense fog was very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh this week in isolated pockets in the night and morning hours.

Isolated to scattered light and moderate rainfall or snowfall was very likely in the Western Himalayan region till Tuesday. Dry weather was expected subsequently. Scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall was likely in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha till January 14. Isolated to scattered rainfall was very likely to continue in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

