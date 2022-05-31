Deploy central security forces for bypolls, says Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in Tripura

AGARTALA: The Trinamool Congress’s Tripura unit on Tuesday asked chief electoral officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte to requisition central security forces to ensure free and fair bypolls on four seats scheduled for June 23 and also sought security guards for all candidates during their campaign.

“We have experienced serious lawlessness in the state in previous elections. We expressed our worries and that is why, we have requested to arrange adequate security and precautionary measures during the election and also for the contestants during their campaign,” Subal Bhowmik told reporters after meeting the top election officer in the state.

To be sure, the Trinamool Congress is yet to name its candidates for the bypolls.

Bhowmik said the TMC’s star campaigners were attacked on several occasions during the civic polls in 2021 and security when TMC leaders such as general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visit the state for the bypoll campaign.

The bypolls have been necessitated on four seats; Agartala, Town Bardowali, Yubrajnagar and Surma constituencies due to the death of CPM veteran legislator Ramendra Chandra Nath and the departure of three BJP legislators, Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Kumar Saha and Asish Das.

Roy Barman and Saha joined Congress while Asish Das moved to TMC though he has resigned from Mamata Banerjee-led party also.