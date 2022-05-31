Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Deploy central security forces for bypolls, says Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in Tripura
india news

Deploy central security forces for bypolls, says Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in Tripura

The Trinamool Congress has asked the state’s chief electoral officer to seek central security forces for the June 23 bypolls on four seats
Tripura TMC president Subal Bhowmik claimed that TMC leaders were attacked on several occasions during the civic polls in 2021 and security (Twitter/@SubalAITC)
Updated on May 31, 2022 10:49 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: The Trinamool Congress’s Tripura unit on Tuesday asked chief electoral officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte to requisition central security forces to ensure free and fair bypolls on four seats scheduled for June 23 and also sought security guards for all candidates during their campaign.

“We have experienced serious lawlessness in the state in previous elections. We expressed our worries and that is why, we have requested to arrange adequate security and precautionary measures during the election and also for the contestants during their campaign,” Subal Bhowmik told reporters after meeting the top election officer in the state.

To be sure, the Trinamool Congress is yet to name its candidates for the bypolls.

Bhowmik said the TMC’s star campaigners were attacked on several occasions during the civic polls in 2021 and security when TMC leaders such as general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visit the state for the bypoll campaign.

The bypolls have been necessitated on four seats; Agartala, Town Bardowali, Yubrajnagar and Surma constituencies due to the death of CPM veteran legislator Ramendra Chandra Nath and the departure of three BJP legislators, Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Kumar Saha and Asish Das.

Roy Barman and Saha joined Congress while Asish Das moved to TMC though he has resigned from Mamata Banerjee-led party also.

