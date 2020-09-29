e-paper
Home / India News / Deputy CM Sisodia leaves hospital after recovering from Covid-19, dengue

Deputy CM Sisodia leaves hospital after recovering from Covid-19, dengue

Sisodia, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14, had mild symptoms and was in home isolation. He was moved to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak hospital on the evening of September 23 with high fever and breathlessness.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 20:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had been admitted to the hospital intensive care unit and was put on low oxygen support. A battery of tests were done and when the doctors saw that his platelet count had dipped, he was tested for dengue and found positive.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had been admitted to the hospital intensive care unit and was put on low oxygen support. A battery of tests were done and when the doctors saw that his platelet count had dipped, he was tested for dengue and found positive. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, 48, has been discharged from Max hospital, Saket where he was under treatment for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and dengue for the last five days.

He was moved to the private hospital on September 24, a day after testing positive for the mosquito-borne dengue infection along with Covid-19.

At Max hospital, the minister was administered plasma therapy.

He was moved to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak hospital on the evening of September 23 with high fever and breathlessness.

He had been admitted to the hospital intensive care unit and was put on low oxygen support. A battery of tests was done and when the doctors saw that his platelet count had dipped, he was tested for dengue and found positive.

The next morning he was feeling better and was moved to a ward on low oxygen support and was moved to Max hospital the same evening.

Sisodia had taken over as the city’s health minister when Satyendar Jain had tested positive for Covid-19 in June. Jain had also been moved to Max hospital, Saket from the Delhi-government run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital to receive plasma therapy.

