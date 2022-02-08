Dera chief gets 3-week furlough; Haryana says no connection to polls

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is currently lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail for raping two of his disciples, was granted a furlough for three weeks on Monday, said jail superintendent Suneel Sangwan.

Sangwan said they released Singh from prison around 3.20 pm amid tight police security. “The Dera chief has been granted furlough for 21 days,” Sangwan added.

“He has been granted furlough from February 7 to 20. We had handed him over to Rohtak police and the Gurugram police took him to one of his places in Gurugram where he will stay with his family. The police security will be continued outside his designated place, which can’t be revealed due to security reasons. There is no compulsion that he can’t meet people,” said a jail official familiar with developments.

According to jail officials, Singh is barred from visting Sirsa, where the main centre of the Dera is located.

The decision to grant Singh furlough comes ahead of assembly elections in the state, scheduled for February 20.The sect’s leader has an influence on many assembly seats in Punjab. Estimates indicate that the sect’s followers are spread over at least 69 assembly seats, especially those in the Malwa region.

Singh has been granted emergency parole mutliple times to meet his mother but this is the first time he has been granted a furlough.

Haryana jail minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said it was the right of every inmate to get furlough as per law and the same applied to Gurmeet Singh.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the furlough is not linked to the assembly elections in Punjab, and stressed that the Dera chief got the furlough as per procedure.

Since Dera chief had completed a minimum of three years in prison, he had applied for the furlough a few days back, Khattar said.

“Everything has been done as per the law,” the Haryana CM added.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami issued strong objection to Gurmeet Singh’s release on furlough.

Terming the decision detrimental to the communal harmony of Punjab, he said Gurmeet Singh was serving a sentence on serious charges like rape and murder and he is also directly linked to the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015.

“This person (Gurmeet Ram Rahim) is the murderer of the religious sentiments of Sikhs and sadly, the BJP government in Haryana and the Centre is playing a political game together”, said Dhami.

He said that BJP was not shying away from spoiling the atmosphere of the country and especially Punjab.

“On one hand, Dera Sirsa head is being interrogated in the case of sacrilege, and on the other hand, it is not acceptable to pave the way for his release by getting him out of jail. BJP did not want to see a peaceful Punjab, that is why Ram Rahim has been brought out,” said the SGPC chief.