Thanjavur , Despite a recent verdict of the Supreme Court fixing deadline for governors over state Bills, Governor R N Ravi has not changed, Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged here on Monday and said that the Tamil Nadu governor has put a Bill, that seeks to set up Kalaignar University, on hold for over 40 days. Despite SC verdict, Governor Ravi has not changed yet, alleges TN CM Stalin

Addressing a government function here, the chief minister said he is fulfilling people's aspirations by way of state schemes and the warm welcome accorded by people showed their happiness. The leader of opposition, AIADMK chief, Edappadi K Palaniswami is, however, unable to tolerate it and he laments.

Hitting out at Palaniswami for asking the status on grievance petitions received by him under Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin initiative , Stalin said 32,000 persons were provided housing patta and 30,000 were granted pension and 10,000 persons were allotted tenements.

On the basis of petitions received, ₹544.20 crore development schemes were formulated and a department, "Muthalvarin Mugavari" was formed to look into the grievance petitions of the people and address them within 30 days.

Citing a report in a Tamil daily to underline the speed with which the government worked, he said he would like to make an announcement to further increase that speed.

"In order to redress your grievances, Ungaludan Stalin camps will be held beginning July 15 across Tamil Nadu in your areas." In total, 10,000 camps will provide services to the people in rural and urban areas and volunteers would provide people all the required information at their doorsteps.

When the government worked day and night for the people, it is natural for the leader of opposition to be jealous. "If he is on the one side, the governor, who works as a puppet of the Union government is on the other side. You know all that he did so far and I will give you a recent example."

The Kalaignar University Bill was sent to Governor Ravi. However, the governor has not given his assent to the Bill till now.

The CM said: "It was sent on May 2. It is over 40 days. He has not yet given his approval. We thought that he would have changed after the Supreme Court judgment. However, he has not changed. We reminded him several times over the Kalaignar Univesity Bill...Had he given his assent as soon as we had sent it, I would have laid the foundation stone for the university in this function itself."

Further, the CM said that he had asked the Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian to meet the governor in this regard. However, the governor has not yet given an appointment to the minister. Stalin alleged that Ravi is declining to meet the minister as he was afraid that questions may be raised if time was allotted to meet him.

"What more important work could the governor have other than this? This is the question posed by the Tamil Nadu people. If the governor is on one side, the Union government on the other side, which is causing trouble by not allotting funds. By tackling such things, we are making many achievements and implementing a whole lot of schemes."

Referring to his 50-year long political career, the chief minister said there was no obstacle that he had not seen and that he had faced the infamous MISA law itself.

The CM said he had tackled all such situations, the rivals and their conspiracies and only after overcoming all such opposition, he had risen to his present position. "Let us wait," he said. When the situation becomes, "enough is enough," the CM said the government will make the governor to finally agree and Ravi will be constrained to approve the Bill.

In an important announcement, Stalin said ₹82.77 crore will be allocated for the "Kuruvai Special Package Scheme," for the Cauvery delta districts to assist farmers. He inaugurated a special package scheme for Kaar-Kuruvai-Sornavari seasons to benefit farmers involved in paddy cultivation in non-delta districts.

Expressing happiness in inaugurating the special scheme for non-delta districts, the CM said it was a first in Tamil Nadu's history and ₹132.17 crore has been allotted.

The chief minister made several other announcements and it includes measures to protect rare manuscripts at Saraswathi Mahal Library and building a new bridge at a cost of ₹42 crore at a spot where rivers Vennaru and Vettaru separate.

Giving data on beneficiaries covered under various flagship schemes of the government in Thanjavur district alone, Stalin said 4.17 lakh beneficiaries receive ₹1,000 assistance every month under the Kalaignar Women Rights Scheme.

Seven thousand farmers have been given free power connections and 71,000 petitions have been addressed under the 'Muthalvarin Mugavari' scheme and 40,470 housing 'pattas' have been provided to beneficiaries. "Across Tamil Nadu, in total 14.45 lakh pattas have been given."

