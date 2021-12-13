Despite show of unity, Opposition candidate loses key Rajya Sabha panel election

New Delhi: For the past two weeks, opposition parties have been showcasing their united might in protests, both inside and outside the Rajya Sabha. But their candidate suffered an embarrassing defeat in an internal election of the Upper House due to lack of support.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An election was held on December 10 for two vacancies in the parliamentary committee on welfare of other backward classes (OBCs). V Sivadasan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was the opposition candidate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded two candidates, Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya and Sakaldeep Rajbhar, for the two posts.

The election, in which only Rajya Sabha members participated to fill the vacancies from their House, saw a poor response from the opposition. As a result, both seats went to the BJP candidates.

“Even the candidate, Sivadasan, didn’t come to vote,” said a parliamentary official.

“I was busy in some urgent matter in Kerala,” Sivadasan said. “We lost the election as not many people voted for us.” He lost by just 12 votes, Sivadasan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His party’s floor leader in the Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem, one of the 12 suspended members of the House, added: “It was a Friday and not many people were present in the House. Moreover, 12 of us couldn’t vote due to suspension.”

On Thursday and Friday, the opposition had paused its protests both outside and inside Parliament due to the tragic death of chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces officers in a helicopter crash that shook the nation.

The OBC panel, headed by BJP’s Rajesh Verma, looks into various aspects of OBC welfare and meets regularly to seek reports from various government wings about reservation and fulfilment of OBC quotas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The latest defeat underlines that the opposition remains fractured at crucial occasions,” an opposition leader said on condition of anonymity.

He pointed out that although the government didn’t have numerical majority in the Upper House in 2019, it could easily push the Triple Talaq Bill, the legislation to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into union territories and the scrapping of the Article 370 in the House.

The National Democratic Alliance, led by the BJP, counting on its friendly parties such as Biju Janata Dal and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, now enjoys a marginal majority in the Upper House.