NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday mounted a sharp attack on the Union government over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probes in connection with irregularities in the medical college education regulator National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI). ‘Destroying future of students’: Cong attacks govt over CBI cases against PCI, NMC

On June 30, CBI registered two cases against functionaries of the two regulatory bodies in connection with multiple irregularities

“The BJP is hell-bent on destroying the future of our students. First, they engineered the Vyapam scam as a pilot in Madhya Pradesh. Then they drowned the youth in the paper leaks, recruitment scams across the nation. Now they are creating fake medical colleges to dupe our youth,” Congress spokesperson Onika Mehrotra said.

“The modus operandi of these scams is by granting NMC recognition to fake medical colleges by forging and fabricating compliance — using ghost faculty, fake patients, cloned fingerprints and tampered biometric systems to pass the inspection and secure approval,” she said.

In the first case, CBI named PCI president Montu Kumar Patel among the three named accused in connection with allegations of the alleged corruption, control and potential manipulation in granting approvals to colleges. CBI started its investigation against the council leadership on a complaint received from the health ministry in March this year.

“Dr. Montu Patel, president of the PCI, turned it into a private club, run on the basis of bribery, favours, and political manipulation. 23 pharmaceutical colleges received fake accreditation despite not meeting standards of infrastructure and facility,” she said.

In the second case, CBI’s first information report named 34 people including eight health ministry officials, a Natonal Health Authority official and five doctors who were part of the NMC inspection team for their alleged involvement in a litany of “egregious” acts, including corruption and unlawful manipulation of the regulatory framework governing medical colleges.

According to the CBI’s FIR, the syndicate has its roots in the Union health ministry, where eight accused officials ran the sophisticated scheme facilitating unauthorised access, illegal duplication and dissemination of highly confidential files and sensitive information to representatives of medical colleges through a network of intermediaries in exchange for huge bribes.