Developed India is our collective goal: Murmu

India is on course to becoming the world’s third-largest economy and reaching the milestone of Viksit Bharat (developed nation) with policies focused on the poor, middle class, women and farmers, President Droupadi Murmu said in her address to both houses of Parliament on Friday, opening the first budget session of the National Democratic Alliance’s third straight term in office. President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were also present. (Sansad Tv)

In her customary address that is cleared by the Centre, the president listed the achievements of the Narendra Modi Union government, detailed the administration’s approach to focus areas such as governance, development and welfare, and target communities such as women, Dalits, young people and tribespeople.

“Today, there is collective participation of all in the development of the nation and that is why we are able to realise its true potential,” the president said.

“The biggest beneficiaries of my government’s efforts have been the Dalit, backward and tribal communities. For decades after independence, our tribal communities faced neglect. My government has prioritised their welfare,” she added.

The president’s speech flagged off a session that will see the presentation of a highly anticipated Union budget by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is expected to spell out measures to crank up growth and consumption amid a slowdown, while offering some tax relief to the middle class and businesses.

In a nearly hour-long address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu lauded the decade-long rule of the BJP-led NDA dispensation for all-round inclusive governance and said the past decade has been one of cultural revivals of the country.

“We have diverse states, diverse regions and diverse languages, yet as one nation, we have only one identity – Bharat. And we have only one resolution, one goal – Viksit Bharat!” she said, referring to the plan to make India a developed nation by 2047. To ensure that the journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ continues to be guided by the ideals of the country’s Constitution, the government has placed four key principles -- service, good governance, prosperity and pride -- at the core of its governance, she said.

The President arrived in horse-pulled ceremonial buggy and was escorted by mounted presidential bodyguards. She was given a guard of honour on the lawns of the Parliament building and was escorted to the Lok Sabha chamber by Vice-President Dhankhar, PM Modi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju.

WELFARE

In the speech, Murmu detailed key welfare initiatives aimed at empowering marginalised communities. She announced the expansion of the PM-Suraj Yojana to facilitate easy loans for the backward sections of the society and sanitation workers. Additionally, she emphasised efforts to ensure accessibility of government schemes for disabled people, noting that 10 million Divyang ID cards were issued to date.

Addressing the welfare of sanitation workers, she mentioned the extension of the “Namaste Yojana” to include all individuals engaged in cleanliness work. The initiative aims at recognising their contributions and improving their working conditions. ”With the goal to ensure that no one is left behind in the journey of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, my government is working with a saturation approach,” she said.

SCHEMES

She also underlined flagship schemes of the government. The President said concrete steps were taken to achieve the goal of providing ‘Housing for All’. “Extending the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we have decided to provide new homes to an additional 3 crore (30 million) families. A budget of ₹5,36,000 crore has been allocated for this purpose,” Murmu said.

The president said the government was committed to fulfilling the dream of the middle-class to own affordable houses and providing interest subsidies on home loans. “Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government decided to provide health insurance to 6 crore (60 million) citizens aged 70 years and above. The government has placed special focus on the education of the youth and creating new employment opportunities for them,” she said.

The president said the government was prioritising women-led development and planned to 30 million “Lakhpati didi”.

Development is “meaningful” when its benefits reach the poorest, Murmu said, adding: “Initiatives like the construction of 12 crore (120 million) toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, 10 crore (100 million) free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, ration for 80 crore (800 million) needy citizens, the Saubhagya Yojana, and the Jal Jeevan Mission have given poorthe confidence that they can live with dignity.”

TECHNOLOGY

Technological advancements were a major theme of the speech. “Today, India is making its presence felt as a major global player in the field of digital technology. Developed nations of the world are also impressed with the success of India’s UPI transactions, My government has used digital technology as a tool for social justice and equality,” Murmu said.

The president also referred to the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) initiative, which she said made digital commerce more inclusive as small businesses now have equal opportunities to grow in the online shopping ecosystem.

Murmu praised the government for launching ‘Mission Mausam’ to make India “weather ready and climate smart” and said this initiative would immensely benefit the farmers of the country. Hailing India’s space mission, Murmu said “that day is not far when India will send an astronaut on the Gaganyaan”. The Gaganyaan mission is India’s first manned space mission. The project envisages launching a crew of three humans into an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission and bringing them back safely to Earth by landing in Indian sea waters.

She also stressed the importance of fighting digital fraud, cyber crime and deepfakes, which pose a challenge to “social, economic and national security”.

GOVERNANCE

The government tripled the pace of work, compared to previous administrations, with a determination to end “policy paralysis”, the president said, citing decisions on issues such as proposed Waqf amendments and another ambitious plan to hold simultaneous national and state elections.

Murmu highlighted different good governance initiatives started by the government. “To take the grand edifice of progress to new glories, strong pillars are required. For India’s development, my government has established three strong pillars of reform, perform and transform. Today, these words have become synonyms of India’s new governance model across the world,” she said.

MIDDLE CLASS

Extolling the middle class, the president said: “The economic progress of a nation like India is defined by the aspirations of the middle class and the fulfilment of those aspirations. The bigger the dreams of the middle class are, the higher the nation soars. It is my government that has, for the first time, openly acknowledged and appreciated the contributions of the middle class on every occasion.”

She said this was evident in the government’s decision to constitute the Eighth Pay Commission for the welfare of government employees, 50% assured pension to lakhs of employees under the Unified Pension Scheme, enactment of RERA to safeguard middle class home buyers, home loan subsidies and UDAN scheme that enables about 1.5 crore (15 million) people to fly.

INFRA AND INDUSTRY

Murmu said the government decided to invest about ₹28,000 crore to set up 12 industrial nodes and develop 100 industrial parks near cities across the country. She also said the government was working to ensure farmers got fair prices for their produce. She made references to the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project, which connects Kashmir to Kanyakumari. “Under this ambitious project, the Chenab Bridge has been constructed, which is the highest railway bridge in the world,” she said to applause, adding that work on the Shinkun La tunnel was also progressing successfully and upon completion, it will be the world’s highest tunnel, ensuring year-round connectivity between Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

CULTURE

Murmu said that India had established its identity as a “global leader on the cultural stage”. “This year, we will celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had said, ‘True nationalism lies not only in the physical unity of India but in strengthening its cultural unity...’. In the same spirit, the 2,550th Nirvana Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir was celebrated with reverence, and the 525th birth anniversary of Sant Mirabai enthusiastically observed across the country,” the president said.

Cultural centres are being established in several countries in memory of the great poet-saint Thiruvalluvar. The government is promoting national unity through cultural initiatives such as the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Kashi-Telugu Sangamam, and Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, she highlighted. “With pride in our heritage and dedication to progress, we are shaping a future where culture and development move forward together,” she said.

She offered condolences to devotees who died during the recent stampede at the ongoing Maha Kumbh and paid tributes to the late PM Manmohan Singh, who died last month. She also commented on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said the region experienced positive changes after the abrogation of Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state. “My government has made efforts to end the feeling of alienation in the people of the Northeast.”

RESPONSES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the President’s address, saying it included inspiring roadmaps for achieving the country’s goals with unity and determination, a resonant outline of the nation’s path toward building a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

“Her address encapsulated the vision for an India where youth have the best opportunities to flourish. The address also included inspiring roadmaps for achieving the goals we have set with a spirit of unity and determination,” Modi wrote on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it is very sad that the Narendra Modi government is making the President read the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) pamphlet.

“In this 10-year laundry list, the Modi government has exaggerated even the smallest schemes as if they have achieved a big feat. This has been recurringly seen in the President’s address in past years also,” Kharge said.

A TMC leader said, the 10 words/phrases ‘NOT Mentioned’ in the President’s Address were: Price rise, crimes against women, smart cities, Manipur, doubling farmers’ income, federalism, MGNREGS, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, inequality and malnutrition.