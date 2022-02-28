Development charges must be used for nearby infra: SC

The money collected by a state government from real estate developers as external development charges (EDC) should be spent in improving the infrastructure of the same area instead of “pampering” another city or district, the Supreme Court has said.

Directing the Haryana government to place on record the latest statistics on EDC collected from builders and the amount spent to develop various districts in the state, the top court underlined that it would be a legitimate expectation of residents and developers of an area to see development commensurate with the charges paid by them.

EDC are collected from the developers by a state government for carrying out work on a host of civic amenities that include roads, electrical works, water supply, sewerage, drains, waste management and any other work to be executed in the periphery of an area for the benefit of the residents there. The builder in turn passes on the EDC to home buyers on a per square foot basis.

“Prima facie, we are of the view that there has to be a match between the collection of EDC and the expenditure in that area, keeping reasonable surplus in mind for carrying out future development,” stated a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh in its order released on Sunday.

It added: “We would like to emphasise that even though they may be required to maintain a surplus for development, there cannot be gross mismatch in the collection and the development expenditure whether positively or negatively.”

The court noted that where more has been spent, the state government should recover it from the developers. “Where less (amount) has been spent, there will have to be some hands-off policy till the amount is (left) pending,” said the court, asking the Haryana government “to put forth a way forward” and file an affidavit within four weeks.

The order followed the court hearing on Wednesday on a bunch of petitions filed by CREDAI’s Haryana chapter and several developers, which complained against the state government’s demand of EDC and initiation of coercive action against them.

During the proceedings, the bench cited a response given by the Haryana government in 2017 to an application under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, and questioned the state over huge gaps between EDC collected from various districts and the money spent on developing the infrastructure respectively.

In Gurugram, the bench underscored, the authorities spent ₹7155.8 crore more than what they collected as EDC from the district. Similarly, several hundred crores were over-spent in Faridabad. However, the court pointed out, there were some other districts such as Karnal, Yamunanagar, Pinjore and Hansi where more than two-thirds of EDC collected remained unspent.

“What this means is that the developers in Gurugram are paying less and more is being spent in the area. The state ought to have made up the deficiency for purposes of development rather than get funds for development of other cities and put it to use in Gurugram,” said the court.

The bench added that there has to be a uniform spread of EDC collection. “Faridabad and Gurugram have been pampered... Prima facie, some areas are far more pampered than the others but collection from those other districts are going on. It is just like you are collecting the education cess but you are spending it on advertisements,” the bench told senior advocate K Venugopal, who appeared for the Haryana government.

The bench further remarked that it is natural for residents and developers of an area to have grievances when the money collected from them is spent on developing some other locality.

The court then recorded in its order: “What emerges from the petition is that there is a mismatch between the EDC collected and spent in the particular city. The purpose is to have development around the city where licenses for construction are given. We, thus, call upon the respondents (state authorities) to examine the aforesaid issue and file a latest chart as on January 1, 2022 which should give us some more realistic estimate.”

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Friday urged developers to pay the EDC on time, calling it their “moral responsibility”.

At an urban development conclave in Gurugram on Friday, Devendra Singh, additional chief secretary, department of town and country planning, said realtors should focus on smaller projects so allottees get timely possession and EDC deposited within stipulated time frame.

On his part, Jitender Sihag, chief town planner of the Haryana government, said the state is yet to receive ₹15,585 crore from developers in the form of EDC.

