Development in Kashi can be a roadmap for India: PM Modi at Mayors' Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took part in and addressed the All India Mayors' Conference in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi via video conferencing. A total of 120 mayors from several states participated in the conference.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that developments in Varanasi (also known as Kashi), can become a roadmap for the development of the entire country.

“The majority of cities in India are traditional cities. They have developed traditionally. We can learn from such places about how local skills and products can be the identity of that city,” Modi said. Varanasi, the Prime Minister's Lok Sabha consituency, has seen a number of development initiatives, most recently the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

PM Modi pointed out to all the mayors present in the conference that no stone should be left unturned to ensure a bright future and development of their respective cities.

“We should believe in evolution. India does not need revolution today. We don't need to demolish our heritage buildings and reconstruct them, rather we need to rejuvenate them,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister further urged mayors to take an initiative to bring their cities at the top of the cleanest city list.

“I request mayors to not consider cleanliness as an annual initiative,” Modi said and asked whether mayors could organise a cleanliness drive among wards every month.

Modi also requested for a competition where the jury could choose which ward is the most beautiful. “The parameters for this could be cleanliness, aesthetics etc…” the Prime Minister said.

The theme of the mayors' conference is “New Urban India”.

“It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas. The government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday, ahead of the conference.