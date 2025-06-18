Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Development of ST and SC communities imperative for Odisha's prosperity: CM Majhi

PTI
Jun 18, 2025 07:25 PM IST

Development of ST and SC communities imperative for Odisha’s prosperity: CM Majhi

Baripada , Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said empowering tribals and Dalits is not just a slogan but a strategic necessity for building a prosperous Odisha by 2035, as the state approaches its centenary in 2036.

Development of ST and SC communities imperative for Odisha’s prosperity: CM Majhi
Development of ST and SC communities imperative for Odisha’s prosperity: CM Majhi

Addressing the state-level 'Adivasi Shakti Samabesh' here at the district headquarters of Mayurbhanj and the native place of President Droupadi Murmu, the CM said, "Our government has prepared a special strategy for the overall development of the state. Tribal empowerment is not just a slogan or event management for votes. It is our government's commitment."

Tribals and Dalits constitute around 40 per cent of the state's population, he said, asserting that the state cannot progress without their uplift.

Calling the Samabesh a unique cultural congregation, Majhi — himself a tribal leader — said it fosters unity among various tribal groups and allows the government to better understand and address their issues in education, health, and social security.

He said the state has set a specific goal for 2036 when Odisha completes 100 years of its formation.

"To achieve this goal in the next 11 years, the state will have to support the tribals and Scheduled Castes, who constitute 40 per cent of the population," he said.

Highlighting key initiatives, Majhi said the PM-Janman Yojana will reach nearly 3 lakh people, particularly Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups , across 1,679 villages in 14 districts.

He also announced two major upcoming projects — Tribal Culture and Heritage Bhavan to be built at a cost of 100 crore and Tribal Language Institute to be constructed at 50 crore.

Odisha’s ST, SC, Minority and Backward Class Minister Nityananda Gond, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krishna Chandra Mohapatra and other tribal MPs, MLAs and leaders attended the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Development of ST and SC communities imperative for Odisha's prosperity: CM Majhi
