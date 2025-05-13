Devendra Fadnavis says PM Modi address signals India's policy shift towards Pakistan; Congress leader reacts

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on ‘Operation Sindoor’, stating that India will no longer be making any distinction between terrorists and those harbouring them. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Congress leader Prithiviraj Chauhan addressed the media after PM Modi's speech.(PTI, Uday Deolekar Sangli.)

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the Maharashtra CM said Modi's speech sent a strong message to Pakistan that it can no longer evade responsibility for terror attacks. “Prime Minister Modi made it very clear that if a non-state actor is involved in a terror attack, the government of that country will be held accountable and will face consequences. When the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack happened, the Indian government had urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable. But our demand was not accepted, and Pakistan was treated separately. Today, our prime minister has ended that ambiguity,” news agency PTI quoted Devendra Fadnavis as saying.

He added that PM Modi, in his address, established three “new normals” for India: first, any terror attack on the country will be considered an act of war; second, India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail; and third, there will be no separation between terrorists and the governments that support or shelter them.

‘Is India ready to accept?’

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan labelled Modi's as "full of rhetoric", alleging that the prime minister left several questions unanswered.

"The Prime Minister's speech was full of rhetoric and he did not answer questions. US President Donald Trump has managed to hyphenate the India-Pakistan relationship and has treated India on par with Pakistan. Is India ready to accept this position? Now if there is a fresh terror attack, India will start war which means any two-bit terrorist can carry out a terror attack and there will be war," he told PTI.

The Congress leader also sought answers for action being taken against the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack. Chavan also demanded a response from the PM on the Opposition's demand for an all-party meeting or a special session of Parliament on Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi addressed the nation for the first time after Operation Sindoor, sending a stren warning to Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail. "Operation Sindoor is India's new policy against terrorism. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan and the future will depend on their behaviour," he said.

(With PTI inputs)