Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Devotees can visit city gurdwaras on Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh
india news

Devotees can visit city gurdwaras on Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city, the authorities allowed religious places to remain open in Delhi but without visitors.
A view of the Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Gurugram that manages five gurdwaras in the city.(PTI)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 04:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

DDMA on Saturday allowed devotees to visit gurdwaras in the city on the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh on January 9. Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city, the authorities allowed religious places to remain open in Delhi but without visitors. 

The DDMA, however, granted special permission for the occasion of Sikh guru Govind Singh’s birth anniversary. “...Devotees will be allowed to visit gurdwaras of Delhi on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Govind Singh ji to be held on January 9..,” the order said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gurdwara
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP