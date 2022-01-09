Devotees can visit city gurdwaras on Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh

DDMA on Saturday allowed devotees to visit gurdwaras in the city on the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh on January 9. Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city, the authorities allowed religious places to remain open in Delhi but without visitors.

The DDMA, however, granted special permission for the occasion of Sikh guru Govind Singh’s birth anniversary. “...Devotees will be allowed to visit gurdwaras of Delhi on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Govind Singh ji to be held on January 9..,” the order said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON