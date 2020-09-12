DGCA to check if Covid guidelines violated on Kangana’s flight

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:18 IST

India’s aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has sought a report from IndiGo on alleged violation of safety and social distancing norms necessitated by the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic on board a Chandigarh-Mumbai flight, where actor Kangana Ranaut was one of the passengers, on September 9.

The IndiGo flight, 6E 264, which took off from Chandigarh at its scheduled time at around 12 noon, landed in Mumbai at around 2.15 pm on September 9.

The flight had Ranaut on board, along with her sister, Rangoli.

A few media persons were on the same flight to cover Ranaut’s movement.

Ranaut has been critical of the Mumbai police’s investigation of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and an escalating war of words with members of the Shiv Sena, part of the state’s Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, saw her compare the state to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Ranaut, was subsequently provided Y+ security by the Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) and she did not interact with the media during the flight.

However, mediapersons allegedly violated social distancing norms as they kept on leaving their seats during the flight .

An airline official said, “The cabin crew kept on requesting the media persons on board the flight to remain seated. The pilot also asked them not to use their camera phones or shoot on board. However, they refused to obey.”

Arun Kumar, director-general, DGCA, said, “We have asked the airline to submit the report about the situation during the flight and the safety and social distancing norms violated by a few passengers. The report is expected soon.”

Commenting on the incident, IndiGo said, “We have given our statement to DGCA regarding the matter pertaining to flight 6E 264 from Chandigarh to Mumbai, on September 9, 2020. We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain, followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety. IndiGo also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report. We are committed to providing a safe, hassle-free experience to our passengers.”

“Multiple issues have been witnessed, the prominent ones include photography on board in violation of Aircraft rules 13, violation of Covid protocols and certain actions falling within the purview of unruly behaviour on board. We have asked the airline to take appropriate action against those responsible,” said Arun Kumar, DG, DGCA.