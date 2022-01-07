DGFT opens online Covid-19 help desk to resolve export, import issues

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has set up a dedicated Covid-19 help desk to facilitate exports and imports at the time of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a commerce ministry statement has said.

The commerce ministry and the DGFT are monitoring difficulties being faced by traders in carrying out exports and imports amid surging Covid-19 cases, and providing solutions, the commerce ministry said.

“The Covid-19 help desk [has been set up] to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of international trade,” the ministry said in the statement. The help desk will look into issues relating to the commerce department, the DGFT, customs clearance delays, documentation issues, banking matters, and import and export licensing Issues.

It will also resolve trade related issues concerning other ministries and departments of both central and state governments, the ministry said.

The help desk can be accessed on the DGFT’s website, dgft.gov.in. The status of resolutions and feedback could be tracked using the status tracker under the help desk services, the ministry said.

The government has already set up a help desk for internal trade to provide assistance to the domestic industry and secure an uninterrupted supply chain. This service is available at the department for promotion of industry and internal (DPIIT).