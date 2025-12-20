Dhanbad , Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan on Saturday directed the Jharkhand Rehabilitation Development Authority to assess the valuation of land and property of legal title holders residing in dangerous fire zones in 10 days. Dhanbad DC directs JRDA for valuation of landed properties of legal holders in fire hazard zone

Chairing the review meeting of JRDA, the deputy commissioner said that since verification of the legal title holder in five colliery area Putki Balihari , Eastern Jharia , Bastakola, Lodna and Kusunda Area of Coal India Limited subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal Limited has already been completed the assessment of land and land-based structures should be completed by December 30.

Officials said that as per the 2019 official survey, a total of 1,40,946 families were spotted in 595 mine fire zones in the Jharia Coalfield of BCCL.

Among them, 32,064 were found to be legal title holder landowners, and 72,882 unauthorised residents living on coal company land .

"The land and asset valuation of LTH residents of the dangerous zone is being done to fix their compensation for rehabilitation at a safe place. So far the verification of LTH residents has been completed, and now the deputy commissioner has directed to assess their assets," a BCCL official said.

A senior official of BCCL said that the deputy commissioner has directed to shift selected families living in the most dangerous fire zone area to safe places by December 31.

In a span of a month, both coal secretary Vikram Dev Dutt and CIL chairman-cum-managing director B Sairam have stressed the need for early shifting of residents living in dangerous zones to safe places.

The official said 15,080 families living in 81 most dangerous fire zone spots of Jharia coalfield have to be settled at safe places by 2028.

Earlier this month, Kenduadih of the Putki Balihari Colliery Area of BCCL had reported instances of death due to poisonous gas leakage.

