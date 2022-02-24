How ironical, says Guv Dhankhar after TMC protests 2am assembly session order

KOLKATA: In an unprecedented development, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned the legislative assembly at 2am on March 7.

Though Dhankhar clarified that he summoned the Assembly after midnight while accepting the decision of Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet, Speaker Biman Banerjee said it was a typographical error and the Governor could have ignored it.

“Invoking Article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 A.M,” Dhankhar tweeted on Thursday.

In the same tweet, Dhankhar wrote: “Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 A.M. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision.”

Even though the face-off between the Trinamool Congress government and the Governor began in 2019, months after the latter took charge, the acrimonious relationship nosedived to an all-time low in recent months. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has blocked Dhankhar on social media platforms, and the TMC has declared that it will move a motion, condemning Dhankhar’s actions, at the budget session of the state assembly in March.

“It could be a typographical mistake and could have been ignored. Summoning the Legislative Assembly at 2 am is an exception. Earlier two letters had been sent to the Governor where the time was mentioned as 2 pm. He should have understood it and ignored it. Now it is up to the cabinet to decide. Else I will have to summon the Assembly at 2 am as the Governor has summoned at that time,” said assembly speaker Biman Banerjee.

The TMC mounted an attack on the Governor saying it was an expression of the vindictive attitude against the Mamata Banerjee-government and even tagged it as a ‘childish act’, while the opposition took a dig at the TMC-government over this.

“Another expression of anti-@AITCofficial Govt mentality & vindictive approach against @MamataOfficial. Anyone after going through the notification can understand, it is nothing more than a typographical mistake, as except in the last part, everywhere it is written 2 pm. So childish!” tweeted Santanu Sen, TMC MP.

“Midnight Session!!! State Government’s head in disorder...” tweeted Suvendu Adhikari, BJP legislator and leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Assembly.

“This is unimaginable and totally exceptional. But as the party’s name is TMC and the chief minister is Mamata Banerjee, it suits them. They are a dark party which wants to do everything in the dark. They are gradually losing ground to face the people in broad daylight. When everyone would be sleeping they will hold the assembly in the dark,” said Sujan Chakraborty, CPIM leader.

Later during the day, the Governor tweeted again that he tried to reach the state’s chief secretary and summoned him for consultation.

“Finding the timing of session after midnight somewhat odd, an outreach effort was made by calling Chief Secretary for urgent consultations before noon today. There was usual compliance failure. The issue was determined accepting the Cabinet Decision,” he tweeted.

The TMC has been consistently trying to remove Dhankhar as the governor of the state. Last week, the Calcutta high court had dismissed a writ petition by an advocate for the same. Earlier the TMC had decided to place a Substantive Motion in the Rajya Sabha criticising the actions of governor but the Rajya Sabha chairman did not allow any discussion on the subject.

Later in the day chief minister Mamata Banerjee called the governor and told him that it was a typographical error.

“The chief minister called up the Governor to clarify that it was a typographical error. Except for in one line, throughout the letter, which the state government had sent to the Governor, it was mentioned 2 pm. The chief minister has called for a fresh cabinet meeting on February 28. A fresh proposal would be sent to the Governor from the cabinet to summon the Assembly at 2 pm,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.