Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the government is monitoring digital media for posts related to alleged mass burial in Dharmasthala and warned of action against those that could "instigate feelings in the society". Dharmasthala case: Govt monitoring digital media posts, will take action if required, says Minister

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team to look into allegations of mass murder, rape, and mass burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades.

These allegations were made by an anonymous former sanitation worker, who claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies, including those of women and minors, in Dharmasthala, between 1995 and 2014.

The worker has given a statement to a magistrate alleging that some of the bodies showed signs of sexual assault.

"We are watching it and if in any way they are instigating feelings in the society, we will try to stop them. We are taking action against hate speech-related cases as you are aware. We will keep watch on such postings that may create an impact wrongly," Parameshwara told media.

He cited past actions against communal postings in Dakshina Kannada district.

Meanwhile, Pronab Mohanty, SIT chief heading the probe in the Dharmasthala case, met the state Home Minister at his residence on Friday, amid speculation that he may be replaced, after his name appeared on the list of Director General-rank officers being considered for positions in the union government.

Mohanty is currently the Director General of Police in Karnataka.

Responding to a question on the meeting, Parameshwara clarified that it was not regarding the investigation into the Dharmasthala case, as discussing it would be inappropriate.

"Mohanty's name is there in the list of empanelment of Director General-rank officers to serve in the union government. But he will not be immediately given any posting . He had come to inform me about it. Also, as the government is bringing rules regarding fake news, online gambling Mohanty being the Internal Security Division head, had come to brief me about certain things ahead of the meeting in this regard today," he explained.

The Minister noted that the decision to relieve Mohanty of his state duties for a central government position rests with the Karnataka government, which would respond to any official request from the Centre. "No such communication has come from the Centre yet. It is only an empanelment....." he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.