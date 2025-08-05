Mangaluru , The Special Investigation Team which is probing the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala was on Tuesday handed over another case related to the moral remains of a girl, police sources said. Dharmasthala mass burials: SIT to probe new allegations

The complainant alleged that the police failed to register a case and that the mortal remains of a girl were buried in Dharmasthala village without following due legal procedure.

Following the submission of the report, it has now come under the jurisdiction of the SIT, which will handle all further enquiries, sources said.

The SIT has already begun its investigation into the case, including examining locations mentioned by both complainants.

The second complainant, Jayant T, had earlier stated that he witnessed the illegal burial of a girl. Initially, he visited the SIT office in Belthangady to share the information. He was then directed to lodge a formal complaint at the Dharmasthala Police Station. The complaint was officially registered under crime number 200/DPS/2025.

The first complainant, a former sanitation worker whose identity has not been disclosed, claimed that he was employed in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014.

He alleged that he was forced to bury several bodies including those of women and minors some of which bore signs of sexual assault.

He has since recorded a statement before a magistrate in connection with these claims.

With this, two separate complaints regarding alleged illegal burials and mishandling of the case have been formally taken up for investigation by the SIT. The team is conducting inspections in Dharmasthala village, including at suspected gravesites, and is gathering physical and testimonial evidence, sources said.

The case has raised serious concerns regarding procedural lapses and potential misconduct. Further investigation by the SIT will determine the veracity of the claims and establish accountability.

The SIT’s inquiry is expected to continue over the coming weeks, with further forensic examinations, spot inspections, and witness questioning to be carried out as part of the ongoing probe.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.