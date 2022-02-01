DHFL money laundering case: CBI seeks nod to probe 3 senior IAS officers

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought sanction to investigate senior Indian Administrative Service officers including Union agriculture secretary Sanjay Agarwal, power secretary Alok Kumar and Aparna U, currently Mission Director, National Health Mission in Uttar Pradesh, in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the investment by Employees’ Provident Fund of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), people familiar with the development said.

All three were associated with UPPCL in various capacities at different times during the period when the investments are believed to have been made and CBI’s request to investigate the three IAS officers has nothing to do with their current positions.

The people cited above said the sanction against Agarwal, who was at the forefront of government’s move to implement three farm laws (now repealed), Kumar and Aparna U was sought in December 2021 from the UP government as the case pertains to alleged irregularities in the state. Still, this is perhaps the first time permission has been sought to investigate someone as senior as the secretary of a Union ministry.

Kumar didn’t respond when contacted for a comment.

Section 17A was brought in by the government through an amendment in July 2018 to add an additional layer of due diligence after several bureaucrats complained that they were not able to take bona fide decisions due to the fear of motivated complaints and subsequent investigations by agencies. It makes it mandatory for a police officer to seek approval for conducting any “enquiry” or “inquiry” or “investigation” into any corruption-related offence.

One of the officers cited above said CBI approached the UP government in December 2021 seeking permission to investigate Agarwal, Kumar and Aparna U apart from few other state government officials.

Last year, the Centre formulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for seeking prior permission to investigate public servants under 17A, saying that the anti-graft probe officers must first verify whether a prima facie (at first sight) offence is made out against a public servant and only then make a request for a formal probe.

Between 2017 and 2019, Uttar Pradesh Power Sector Employees Trust, formed in 2006 to handle the state-run power company’s provident fund contributions, invested ₹4,122.5 crore in multiple short-term fixed deposits of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), run by jailed brothers – Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan. Of this amount, only ₹1,854.3 crore could be recovered from the company, which defaulted on most of its financial obligations.

The Yogi Adityanand government handed over the probe to CBI in November 2019. The central agency filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter in June 2020.

Sanjay Agarwal, a 1984-batch IAS officer, was the chairman of UPPCL as well as the Uttar Pradesh Power Sector Employees Trust between 2013 and May 2017. He is believed to have signed on the decision to invest the PF money of the trust in DHFL.

Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was Chairman of UPPCL from May 2017 till 2019. Aparna U was managing director in the department during this period.

It is alleged that the officials of UPPCL conspired to get the provident funds deposited in schemes of DHFL circumventing rules which did not encourage such investments.

DHFL is already facing multiple probes by various agencies including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for siphoning off billions of public funds.