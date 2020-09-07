e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Differences surface in Bengal BJP over induction of new faces in youth front

Differences surface in Bengal BJP over induction of new faces in youth front

Differences cropped up recently after Saumitra Khan, a member of the Lok Sabha and the state Yuva Morcha president, announced the list of members in the youth front’s new state committee.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 08:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Senior party leaders, who did not want to be quoted, said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh declared the list made by Yuva Morcha president null and void as he wanted some changes. (Photo bjym.org)
Senior party leaders, who did not want to be quoted, said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh declared the list made by Yuva Morcha president null and void as he wanted some changes. (Photo bjym.org)
         

A cold war is raging in the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over induction of new leaders in state Yuva Morcha, the youth front.

Differences cropped up recently after Saumitra Khan, a member of the Lok Sabha and the state Yuva Morcha president, announced the list of members in the youth front’s new state committee. Senior party leaders, who did not want to be quoted, said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh declared the list null and void as he wanted some changes.

Khan had to publish a new list in which Prakash Das, a youth leader known to be close to Ghosh, has been named the Morcha general secretary.

“A section of central leaders want Shankudeb Panda, who defected from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and is known to be close to national executive member Mukul Roy, to be the Morcha general secretary,” a state BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

He said that BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who looks after the organisation in Bengal and also wants Panda’s induction, had a discussion with Ghosh on Saturday. “But Ghosh is not willing to change his decision,” he added.

“In a Rightist party, a lot of people can eye the same post but the decision of the leadership is final. The matter has been sorted. Panda will be inducted somewhere else,” a senior leader close to Ghosh told HT on Sunday.

Anupam Hazra, the former TMC Lok Sabha MP from Bolpur who defected to the BJP in March 2019 and was defeated by TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty in the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency, has been made a vice-president in the Yuva Morcha.

A section of BJP leaders said his name too was discussed for the post of general secretary but Ghosh was opposed to it.

tags
top news
Delhi Metro services resume as part of Unlock 4
Delhi Metro services resume as part of Unlock 4
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Prasada, Babbar not part of 7 UP Congress panels
Prasada, Babbar not part of 7 UP Congress panels
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Germany raises pressure on Russia in Navalny poisoning probe
Germany raises pressure on Russia in Navalny poisoning probe
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In