Differently abled man in Kerala overcomes hurdles to help needy during Covid

A differently-abled man is making headlines in Kerala for his heroic kindness, providing door-to-door service and not letting his physical disability come in way of helping people during the tough Covid-19 pandemic times.

Polio-stricken, once Salim Kumar (38) gets into his specially-modified car with the help of two persons, he swifts away to reach the needy.

Since 2019, Salim is the most sought after person in Ranni town of Pathanamthitta district, where he has helped more than 2,000 Covid patients reach the hospital in the past two years. At the start of the Covid-19 outbreak when people dreaded to come out, Salim also ensured proper burial to many in his hometown. Even government agencies in the district, at times, rely heavily on him.

“Crippled below the waist, I need help from others to wear the PPE kits. For me, a person’s life is important, and at times I have to deal with them without PPE kits. If you have the will you, don’t have to worry. I didn’t test positive for Covid until now,” Salim said on Wednesday, adding that setbacks in personal life and rigours of daily grind turned him to social service.

“I witnessed terrific scenes in last two years, and they steeled my resolve further. In the initial days, I came across a Covid-infected family that was without food for three days. At times, I arranged food and medicines also to the needy,” he said.

Talking about his struggle, Salim said that he moves around in a wheelchair, and after his wife separated from him four years ago, leaving two minor children behind, he thought of ending life several times.

“I studied till class 10 and then ventured into many fields. First, I opened a shop and later ran a music sound system shop, but all flopped, and debt mounted. But once I took a deep dive into social service, I forget about all sorrows,” he said.

He said he initially formed a Whatsapp group of local youngsters called ‘Athikayam Brothers’ (Athikayam is a remote village in Pathanamthitta) and started co-ordinating voluntary works. Soon, help poured in from different quarters. “I never ask for money. But some people who can afford to give me fuel charges. Many good samaritans also help me financially,” said the 38-year-old.

“At one point in time, I used to get 20 calls a day. I started living in my vehicle since I need assistance to get into my vehicle, which wasted time. Even post-midnight, I took patients to the hospital and saved many lives,” he said, adding that once he drove more than 250 kms to the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Walayar to pick two stranded Covid? patients.

Salim was felicitated by the Asianet News channel on Tuesday in Kochi and the main guest at the function, M A Yousef Ali, chairman of retail giant Lulu Group, promised him a house and his dream of a modified ambulance. “I feel small before you. I salute your grit and passion,” Ali said after felicitating him. Actor Mamooty, who was present, also showered praises on Salim.

“Owning a home and an ambulance have always been my dreams. Since they will be full filled, I will devote more time for the needy. I will also work for the differently-abled,” he said.