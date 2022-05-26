'Dig all mosques and if Shivlingas found': Telangana BJP's warning to Owaisi

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar unleashed an attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and challenged him to excavate all mosques of Telangana. If shivlingas are found, then the Muslims will have to hand the mosques to the Hindus and if bodies are found, Muslims can take those, the BJP leader said. "If dead bodies are recovered, you (Muslims) claim it and if Shivlinga is found, hand it over to us. "I am challenging Owaisi that we will dig all mosques in state. If dead bodies are recovered, you (Muslims)claim it. If Shivam (Shivalinga) is found, hand it over to us. Will you accept it?" he said amid controversies over Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque.

When BJP comes to power in Telangana, minority reservations will be abolished and the Urdu language will be banned, Sanjay Kumar said adding that a BJP government in Telangana will stop love jihad.

The BJP leader's statements came as he addressed the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

"Shall we keep quiet if my sisters are trapped and cheated in the name of 'love jihad'. Hindu society will not tolerate if the poor are made to change their religion. Bandi Sanjay will not tolerate," he said adding, "We will make sure those who say 'love jihad' get a taste of lathi. We will act tough against those doing religious conversions."

"If 'Rama Rajya' comes, we will completely ban Urdu language. In the country wherever bomb blasts take place, it's because madrasas have become the training centers for terrorists...We should identify them," the BJP leader said.

Referring to Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’, Sanjay Kumar said 'Razakar Files' would be brought out soon to open the eyes of "pseudo secularists" on the atrocities committed against the Hindu society by the 'Razakars' during the Nizam rule.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

