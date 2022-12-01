Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Digi Yatra rolls out at three airports today

Published on Dec 01, 2022 09:49 PM IST

Domestic passengers at three airports, including Delhi’s, will be now able to authenticate their travel through facial recognition, as the first phase of the Digi Yatra system rolls out.

ByNeha L M Tripathi

