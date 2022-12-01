Home / India News / Digi Yatra rolls out at three airports today

Digi Yatra rolls out at three airports today

Published on Dec 01, 2022

Domestic passengers at three airports, including Delhi’s, will be now able to authenticate their travel through facial recognition, as the first phase of the Digi Yatra system rolls out.

ByNeha L M Tripathi

Thursday, December 01, 2022
