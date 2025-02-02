Menu Explore
"Dil valo ki Delhi ko ab...": BJP releases poll song for Delhi election

ANI |
Feb 02, 2025 11:13 AM IST

The saffron party's poll song has been sung by former BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its poll song "Dil valo ki Delhi ko ab BJP Sarkar chahiye" for the Assembly elections scheduled on February 5.

BJP is contesting the February 5 Delhi election opposite AAP and Congress. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
BJP is contesting the February 5 Delhi election opposite AAP and Congress. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

The song has been sung by former BJP MP Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua.

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said, "It's our fourth campaign song which is sung by our former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav."

Sachdeva also said that the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday was a "golden budget."

"The budget that was presented yesterday was a golden budget of Amrit Kaal. All are happy and congratulating the PM and the Finance Minister. In my entire political life, I haven't seen such kind of budget which has this many projects, schemes for every sector," he told ANI.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also praised the budget and said that no tax on an income up to 12 lakh is a big help for the middle class.

"When we give 2500 to women, and when we announce schemes for the poor; middle class ask us that what is there for them - no tax up to an income of 12 lakhs is a big help for the middle class. It's good news for those who daily go to an office - all who are skilled and working hard," Tiwari said.

"One of my friends says how it is possible (no income tax up to income of 12 lakh). I said - it used to happen earlier through wrong means. We all know that we can allocate 8 per cent of the budget for the welfare schemes. But people like the CM did corruption in it, went to jail and their future has ended now," he added.

Counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8.

