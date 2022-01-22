Direct, emotional connect between administration, public needed: PM to DMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded ‘aspirational districts’ for removing the barriers in taking the country forward. Interacting with district magistrates from across the country on the implementation of key government schemes, PM Modi said that the teamwork of the Centre, states and local administration is yielding good results in aspirational districts.

"When the aspirations of others become our own aspirations, when fulfilling the dreams of others becomes a measure of our success, then that path of duty creates history. Today, we see this history being created in the aspirational districts of the country," the prime minister said.

He called for a direct and emotional connect between the administration and the public to ensure 'top to bottom' as well as 'bottom to top' governance flow.

“Convergence is a major reason for the success that the country is getting in aspirational districts. All resources are the same, government machinery is the same, officers are the same but the result is different,” PM Modi noted.

Highlighting the importance of district administrations in good governance, the prime minister said it helps the government to implement the schemes in a better way. He suggested the officials chalk out detailed guidelines for field visits and inspections. He also called on the civil servants to work for the country with the same enthusiasm they had on the first day in the service.

“I would like to remind one more thing to the colleagues from civil services who have joined in. You must remember the day when you had your first day in this service. How much you wanted to do for the country, how full of enthusiasm, how full of service you were. Today you have to move forward with the same spirit,” he said.

PM Modi further stated that the ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts have increased by four to five times in almost every aspirations district in the last four years.

“Almost every family has got a toilet, every village has been electrified. And electricity has not only reached the homes of the poor but has infused energy into the lives of the people,” he added.

