Discontent brews in Cong over nominations for RS polls

Weeks after the Congress’ party’s Udaipur conclave claimed the party would create more space for young people, the list of the party’s candidates for the Rajya Sabha, which primarily accommodate family loyalists, have left several leaders disappointed with some commenting that its reversal of almost every decision at the Udaipur brainstorming is bad optics.

To be sure, there are other leaders who reject these charges and argue that all nominees have been carefully chosen and “have slogged hard” for the party for years.

The decision not to accommodate top ranking leaders of the so-called G-23 leaders, such as Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad also came as a surprise for many, after the party High Command reached out to them and accommodated both in the newly-created Political Affairs Group. The G-23 is a grouping of 23 leaders who wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in 2020, seeking changes in the way the party was run.

The Congress on Sunday announced 10 candidates after unusually hectic parleys and long rounds of deliberations. P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla, Ajay Maken, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, Pramod Tiwari, Ranjeet Ranjan, Vivek Tankha and Imran Pratapgarhi made the cut in the party’s list. While 57 seats across 15 states go to the polls on June 10, the Congress’ strength in local assemblies mean it can guarantee victory in only 10.

For many disappointed aspirants, the nominations failed to reflect the optics of Udaipur. In its brainstorming in the Rajasthan city this month, the party resolved to introduce a 50% quota for people under 50 years of age for all organizational posts as well as party nominations. A young leader from south India expressed his dissatisfaction and said that “this is against the Udaipur principle.”

He was not alone. Congress’ key spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted on Saturday evening: “Perhaps there were some lapses in my penance.” General secretary of Mahila Congress and former actress Nagma tweeted, “SoniaJi our Congress president personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 when I joined Congress party on her behest we weren’t in power then. Since then it’s been 18 years they didn’t find an opportunity Mr Imran (Pratapgarhi) is accommodated in RS from Maharashtra. I ask, am I less deserving?”

But by Monday, Khera appeared mollified. “Getting blinded by personal ambition is a luxury you and I cannot afford in this fight. This is a fight bigger than any ambition,” he tweeted.

Some leaders conceded that such public outburst of aspirants is unusual and possibly reflects exasperation after the Udaipur conclave promised changes. Another aspirant sent a Whastapp message to a senior leader on Monday, “GM.Where did I fall short?”. Anand Sharma, however, sent congratulatory messages to many nominees that said, “Heartiest congratulations . Richly deserved. My good wishes.”

One of the nominees defended the party’s decision and said, “Maken and Surjewala have slogged for years. Pramod Tiwari has won every state election since 1977. Ranjeet Ranjan is a very hard worker for the party.”

The omission of key G-23 leaders except Vivek Tankha—a Kashmiri Pandit who, according to one leader managed to get the support of requisite number of legislators with the help of Madhya Pradesh’s Digvijaya Singh—also indicates the party’s limited interest in accommodating rebels in key positions. But according to another senior leader, “the choice of the nominees reflects Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s imprint.”

While Maken, Surjewala, Jairam are considered to be extremely close to Rahul Gandhi, the nomination of three UP leaders, despite the drubbing the assembly elections perhaps reflects Priyanka Gandhi’s long-term vision for the Congress in the state.

