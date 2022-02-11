Dissatisfied with the HC order, will wait till Monday for ruling: CFI

Udupi

The Campus Front of India (CFI), a student organisation in the thick of the raging hijab row, on Thursday said that it was not satisfied with the decision of the Karnataka high court, which restricted students from wearing any religious attire to schools and colleges.

“We are not satisfied with the decision (of the HC). We will wait till Monday and then contemplate our next course of action,” Ataullah Punjalkatte, the state president of CFI, told HT on Thursday.

The statements come hours after the three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC directed the state government to reopen schools and colleges and also that it restricts students from wearing any religious attire like the hijab or saffron shawls inside the premises of the educational institutions.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasti, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice Khazi Jaibunnisa Mohiuddin passed the order stating that no one shall insist on wearing any religious garments. The HC also refused to pass any interim order to grant relief to the eight students who have been protesting outside their classrooms for the past month-and-a-half for being denied entry with the hijab into the Government Pre-University college in Udupi, about 400 kms from Bengaluru, which has since become the epicentre of the raging controversy.

The Karnataka HC will continue to hear the matter with the next session scheduled on Monday.

Senior counsel Devadatt Kamat and Sanjay Hegde, appearing on behalf of the girls who are being denied entry, registered their objection to this direction.

The CFI has been accused of provoking and training the girls at government pre-university college to protest against the college authorities -- a claim denied by the student organisation which has known affiliations to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

CFI has blamed right wing organisations for fuelling the divide among children and organising saffron shawls for students to counter hijab-wearing women of their own schools.

HT on Thursday reported that saffron organisations had helped mobilise students within various colleges, including in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) college in Udupi, where students who have studied for years together face off against each other.

Right wing organisations have denied this charge and alleged that it is the CFI that is brainwashing people.

Prakash Kukkehalli of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike told HT that they will abide by the court’s decision.

“We have made our stand clear that we will abide by the court’s decision,” he said.

He added that they are hopeful that students will return to colleges without their religious identities and focus on education.

“From now at least, let them go to school as they have exams coming up. Due to 4-5 students, several lakh students from across the state have been disturbed in their education. From now at least, let them go back to schools and colleges by respecting the HC judgement is a request we make,” he added.