Mhow , The "dissonance" in the military on setting up of tri-services commands will be addressed keeping in mind the best interest of the nation, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Wednesday after divergent views emerged on the theaterisation drive. Dissonance over planned tri-services commands will be resolved with openness: CDS

Gen Chauhan's remarks at the concluding session of the two-day Ran Samwad came after Air Chief Marshal Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi spoke on the theaterisation move that made it clear that the two forces have divergent views on the plan.

In his comments at the conclave, the Chief of Air Staff on Tuesday said the armed forces shouldn't come under any pressure to roll out theatre commands.

The Navy Chief, on the other hand, said on Wednesday that his force is committed to synergise its command and control, communications and combat capability with the Army and the Air Force in line with the goal of theaterisation drive.

"As a CDS , I actually set out to promote jointness among the three services. And today, I can say with some kind of pleasure and confidence that we can speak about our differences in a very conducive environment, and with openness to different views without temperatures being risen," Gen Chauhan said.

"There could be a difference among the three services, but yet we are able to listen to that point. I think that thing is very important," he said.

The government had announced the theaterisation plan in 2019 to ensure greater synergy among the three services. However, no visible forward movement has been made to implement it.

The Chief of Defence Staff also referred to different views of the veterans on the theaterisation plan.

"They actually hold even a larger desire to protect turfs. I think it is a very good sign. So if you have sensed some kind of dissonance, let me assure you that we will resolve it in the best interest of the nation," Gen Chauhan said.

The Chief of Defence Staff said best efforts are underway to address the issues.

"There were some questions about integration levels and the need to progress things faster and take it to a higher level. Be assured that we are doing our best," he said.

The top military officer said that the plan for setting up integrated commands should have been attempted around 10 years back.

"We are slightly late, but we need to close that particular gap faster," he said.

Under the theaterisation model, the government seeks to integrate the capabilities of the army, air force and navy and optimally utilise their resources for wars and operations.

As per the theaterisation plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory.

At present, the Army, Navy and the Air Force have separate commands.

