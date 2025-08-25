A leading association of consumer goods distributors has urged a rethink on the classification of aerated beverages as “sin” goods and sought the lowering of the 18% Goods and Services Taxon bottled water ahead of the 56th GST Council meeting next month. Distributors seek GST cut on bottled water, aerated drinks

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) said taxing aerated beverages as “sin” goods at the highest rate of 28% alongside cigarettes and tobacco products disregards the fact that over 70% of aerated drink sales come from small packs in the ₹10-20 range, consumed primarily by the lower-income groups. These products besides being currently placed in the highest GST slab of 28%, also attract a 12% compensation cess.

“Placing these in the same bracket as harmful products like cigarettes and tobacco is unfair and disproportionate. It penalises affordability for the common man while dampening consumption in a sector that supports millions of retailers,” said Dhairyashil H Patil, national president of AICPDF. The federation represents over 450,000 distributors and 13 million kirana stores across the country.

The federation also said that reducing GST on bottled water from the current 18% would ensure affordability, improved compliance, and availability of safe drinking water to the people.

“The government must urgently reconsider the 18% GST imposed on packaged drinking water under GST 2.0, as it has inadvertently fuelled widespread tax evasion,” Patil added.

According to Patil, the high tax rate on packaged drinking water is incentivising unscrupulous elements to sell counterfeit products by mimicking established brands without paying GST, thereby not only causing tax evasion but also supplying unclean water to consumers.

“Many unregulated and unlicensed operators exploit the high tax rate by selling water without proper billing, often supplying substandard and contaminated water, which not only threatens public health but also undermines organised and compliant businesses,” he said.

The federation approached the GST Council with its plea as the apex federal body on matters concerning indirect taxes is scheduled to meet on September 3-4 in New Delhi to consider the next generation GST 2.0 reforms, which include rationalisation of tax rates. The meeting is expected to take up eliminating the 12% and 28% slabs while retaining the other two --- 5% and 18% --- and a special slab of 40% for luxury and “sin” goods.

The federation’s argument is that lower GST on aerated beverages and bottled water will be good for traders as well as consumers.

“AICPDF has been consistently advocating for rationalised GST rates across essential FMCG [fast moving consumer goods] categories, stressing that balanced taxation will not only enhance compliance and consumer safety but also strengthen the traditional retail ecosystem that caters to over 13 million kirana stores nationwide,” Patil said.

The Centre has proposed to roll out GST 2.0 with three key reforms – rate rationalisation, structural reforms and ease of living.

It is expected that tax rate rationalisation would merge 99% products in the 12% slab (mostly eatables and FMCG items) with the 5% slab, thereby reducing their rates significantly. Similarly, 90% items under the 28% tax bracket would be accommodated in the lower slab of 18%. A final decision on this matter will, however, rest on the GST Council, chaired by the Union finance minister and having state finance ministers as members. Conventionally, the council’s decisions are unanimous.

It is expected that the rate rationalisation exercise may come ahead of Diwali as a festival bonanza. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 underscored the importance of the next generation of reforms under GST, which would bring relief to the common man, the middle class, the farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises.

Last week, the group of ministers on rate rationalisation, headed by Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, gave in-principle approval to the Union government’s proposal to reduce the number of GST slabs from four to two, although some of the ministers expressed concerns over the revenue implications and sought ways in which the states could be compensated.