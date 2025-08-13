New Delhi, The Delhi Jal Board has approved a fund of more than ₹600 crore to set up 11 decentralised sewage treatment plants in the city, in a step towards boosting the health of the Yamuna river. DJB okays decentralised sewage treatment plant projects to reduce pollution in Yamuna

The board has also approved the construction of a sewage treatment plant of 15 million gallons per day capacity in the Zindpur area for ₹250 crore.

According to officials, instead of traditional sewage treatment plants, which require a large space and investment, decentralised STPs will be installed along the drains and other areas where the sewage infrastructure is lacking.

As of now, the Delhi Jal Board has 37 STPs, which are largely operated and maintained by private companies, and the government pays them according to their contract.

"In the Najafgarh drainage zone, DSTPs along with sewage pumping stations will be constructed in the Kair, Kanganheri, Kakrola, and Dichaon Kalan areas.

"In addition to construction, 15 years of operation and maintenance costs have been included," a government document said. This project will cost ₹283.67 crore.

A few more areas in the same zone are Galibpur, Saranpur, and Shikarpur, where the construction of DSTPs has been approved by the DJB at a cost of ₹157.90 crore.

Currently, the DJB is unable to treat the entire amount of sewage generated by the city. So to increase its overall sewage treatment capacity, several sewage treatment plants are being enhanced, and new DSTPs are being approved.

"Four DSTPs will be constructed in the Hasanpur, Jaffarpur, Kazipur, and Khera Dabar areas along with a sewage pumping station at the cost of ₹188.20 crore," the government document said.

As part of efforts to clean the river, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in May this year gave a nod to installing 27 decentralised sewage treatment plants across the city.

According to DJB officials, these projects will cater to people residing in Outer Delhi areas such as Najafgarh, Chattarpur, Matiala, Bijwasan, Mundka and Narela.

