DKS hits back at BJP amid row over budget

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar has dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) criticism of the Karnataka budget as baseless, attributing the opposition’s protest to jealousy. Dismissing the allegations that the budget was designed to favour specific communities, he said that it serves as a model for the nation. DK Shivakumar (PTI)

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Malavalli, Shivakumar accused the BJP of attempting to divide society. “The BJP has no heart. They are trying to divide people while we are working to uplift the backward sections. Let them take medicine and reduce their hunger,” he said. He highlighted that the Congress-led state government has presented a ₹4 lakh crore budget and implemented five guarantees aimed at transforming the lives of the poor.

At a separate event in Bengaluru, Shivakumar emphasised the comprehensive nature of the budget, saying it caters to all segments of society and will set a precedent for other states. He detailed key infrastructure projects, including tunnel roads, double-deck flyovers for future Metro expansions, and the construction of 300 km of roads in stormwater drain buffer zones. “The budget has laid emphasis on Brand Bengaluru initiatives. This will help 1.4 crore Bengalureans,” he said.

Defending the government’s decision to rename Bengaluru City University after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Shivakumar credited Singh for his contributions to infrastructure development in the city, including grants for major flyovers. He said, “He was the architect of rights to food, information, and education. His contributions must be recognised. What has the BJP done?”

Additionally, he announced a ₹5,000 crore allocation for the Kalyana Karnataka region, calling it a “jackpot” for residents, as multiple development projects will be launched. He also hinted at upcoming irrigation projects.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, however, strongly criticised the budget, accusing the Congress government of engaging in appeasement politics. Speaking to the media in Hubballi, he said that the budget neglects regions such as Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka while prioritising policies favouring Muslims. “The Congress government has crafted a budget solely for Muslim appeasement and vote bank politics,” he said.

Joshi added that Karnataka’s growing debt burden — allegedly leaving every individual with a ₹1 lakh liability — was a result of the state government’s policies. He contrasted the Congress government’s approach with the BJP-led central government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” slogan, accusing the state of prioritising “Muslim Vikas” instead.

One of his primary concerns was the reservation of contracts worth up to ₹2 crore exclusively for Muslim contractors. “Why should there be exclusive contracts for Muslims? What about others? Is this fair?” he asked. Joshi also pointed fingers at the allocation of 20% of Karnataka Industrial Development Board (KIDB) and Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) resources to Muslims, questioning the fairness of such a decision.

He further criticised the government for increasing the honorarium for maulvis to ₹6,000, alleging that temple revenues were being used to fund it. The budget’s provision of ₹50,000 as financial aid for Muslim weddings also drew his ire. “Why is the government providing assistance only for Muslim weddings? Shouldn’t the same support be extended to other communities?” he asked, before questioning whether “Karnataka is turning into Pakistan.”

Joshi pointed to the government’s ₹150 crore allocation for Muslim graveyard development while lamenting the lack of cremation grounds for Hindus in many areas. “This is highly unfair. Why is the government focusing on graveyards for one community while ignoring basic needs for others?” he said.

The Union minister also questioned the ₹50 lakh allocation for cultural programmes for religious minorities, asking what kind of culture was being promoted. Additionally, he criticised the provision of ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh financial assistance for minority students studying abroad, arguing that students from other communities were being excluded. He raised concerns about the ₹150 crore allocated for minority hostels and additional funds for madrasa development, questioning whether the government had sufficient oversight over these institutions.

While Joshi expressed support for aiding marginalised communities through education and basic amenities, he warned against policies that, in his view, foster economic dependence. Instead, he advocated for skill development and value-based education to ensure long-term empowerment. “The real way to help these communities is not by creating divisions and keeping them dependent. We need to provide them with the tools to become self-sufficient and contribute to the progress of society as a whole,” he said.