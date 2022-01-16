DMK likely to hold indirect polls for civic body chiefs

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has no plans to hold direct elections for the post of mayors in corporations and chairmen in municipalities and panchayats, party leaders said.

Almost 10 months after coming to power in May 2021, the ruling DMK is set to test electoral waters again in urban local body polls, likely to be held in February, almost after a decade.

The stakes are high as whichever party wins a majority of the wards in the 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats in the state will also get to win positions of mayors and chairmen and hold control over cities and districts. In an indirect election for heads of local bodies, the ward members elected by the people will elect a corporation mayor, municipal chairman and panchayat head.

“As of now we will be going for indirect elections (to these top posts) and if there is any change, it will have to be tabled in the assembly but that is unlikely. We are just waiting for the election dates to be announced,” said a senior DMK leader in the state on condition of anonymity.

Late J Jayalalithaa in 2016 had passed a legislation that provides 50% quota for women in urban local bodies and there have been indications that the ruling DMK is planning to have a woman mayor for Chennai. The capital city has had two women mayors in the 1950s and 1970s. “But, we cannot say that for sure now because the government is yet to notify details about which corporations are reserved for women and SC/STs,” says the DMK leader. “Our discussions are ongoing. What I can say is that we will ensure representation of women and people for backward classes get representation.” This is evident from the party restructuring its booth committees with members from the women’s wing and youth wing.

The DMK is confident on urban local body polls as they have been on a winning streak since the 2019 parliamentary elections. After forming the government in May last year, the DMK notched a huge victory in the rural body polls held in nine newly carved districts in October last year. “We generally have a good hold in corporations and municipalities. But we are concentrating in all regions. Because governing the state and the local bodies will ensure a smooth administration, which is why we think it is better to continue with indirect elections,” the DMK leader said.

TN’s seesaw in indirect polls

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi brought in direct elections to mayor’s post in 1996. His son and current chief minister M K Stalin became the first directly elected mayor of Chennai. This saw a departure in 2006 when the party decided to conduct indirect elections to the local bodies. Current health minister M Subramanian occupied the Chennai mayor’s post. This was reversed when the AIADMK rule began in 2011. The AIADMK passed a legislation in the state assembly that allowed people to directly elect the heads of urban local bodies. However, in 2016, the AIADMK decided to hold indirect elections, but the polls were deferred and have not been conducted since then. During its rule, the AIADMK government conducted elections only for local bodies in rural areas in 2019.

Experts say that holding indirect elections to these posts is a way for the ruling party to exercise control over those occupying the positions. “Jayalalithaa had several issues with Saidai Duraisamy (Chennai mayor between 2011 and 2016) but she couldn’t remove him because he was the mayor elected directly by the people. Which is why in 2016 they changed it to indirect elections,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of Arappor Iyakkam, a grassroots movement which has exposed several cases of corruption in local bodies.

“A mayor is meant to serve public interest and not political interest. So if the mayor is indirectly elected by the councillors, there is no accountability and the party can change the mayor anytime they wish to if he doesn’t toe the line,” Venkatesan said.

