DMK slams Dhankhar for remarks against judiciary

Chennai, The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has slammed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his remarks against the judiciary, made in light of the Supreme Court's recent order on fixing timeline for the President to grant assent to state bills, saying his criticism of the ruling was "unethical."

DMK deputy general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva said "under the separation of powers as per the Constitution, the executive, legislative and judiciary have distinct powers."

"When all three act on their own spheres one should not forget that Constitution is supreme. The recent Supreme Court verdict on the role of Governors and President invoking Article 142 undoubtedly has established that no individual in the name of being a constitutional authority can sit over the bills passed by a legislature indefinitely undermining the constitutional provisions," he said in a post on 'X'.

"The Vice President Mr Jagdeep Dhankar's observations on this SC verdict is unethical! Every citizen is and must be aware that "the rule of law" prevails in the union of India," the senior leader said.

Dhankhar had on Thursday questioned the judiciary setting a timeline for the president to take decisions and act as a "super Parliament", saying the Supreme Court cannot fire a "nuclear missile" at democratic forces. Dhankhar's strong words to the judiciary came days after the SC fixed timeline for the president to grant assent to the bills reserved for her consideration by the governor. "So, we have judges who will legislate, who will perform executive functions, who will act as super Parliament and absolutely have no accountability because the law of the land does not apply to them," Dhankhar said. The vice president also described Article 142, which grants plenary powers to the Supreme Court, as a "nuclear missile against democratic forces available to the judiciary 24x7".

