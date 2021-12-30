Year that was: Left’s hold continues; nature’s fury returns in Kerala

This year saw the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) making history in the April assembly election by retaining power in Kerala that usually boots out the incumbent. Also, at least 40 people had been killed in Kottayam and Idukki districts in October following heavy rains and landslides.

Left front retains power

It was an unexpected win for chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan as Kerala took a left turn again bucking the four-decade-old electoral trend that usually boots out the incumbent. With a brute majority, winning 98 out of 140 seats, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) made a history of sorts in the April assembly polls. For Vijayan, who led the coalition, it was a personal victory and it catapulted his position nationally.

When the CPI(M) was licking its wounds in West Bengal, left liberal forces were happy that only communist government in the country bounced back and retained power in Kerala.

Though the government was in the midst of many scandals and corruption charges, including the sensational gold smuggling, arrest of party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son in money laundering case and alleged backdoor entry in government services, the CM steered the coalition with his “brand” and “trust quotient,” sweeping results show. He gave a tough challenge when five central agencies pitched their tents in the state and questioned some of his confidants in the gold smuggling case. Vijayan remained main “trouble shooter” and “captain” for all - when a section of the party called him a “captain” - the party defended it saying “people will address him with many names due to love and affection”. That was his hold over the party. During the first term, the state had faced two consecutive floods (2018 and 2019) and pandemic outbreak and the CM was always there to assure that the state government was with the suffering lot and it clicked well.

Nature’s fury

For last three years, the state has been facing natural calamities one after the other. At least 40 people killed in Kottayam and Idukki districts in October after heavy downpour and landslides. According to met office, the state received highest rainfall in October since 1961. Weather experts cited recurring cyclonic circulation as the main reason for the unseasonal heavy downpour. The frequency of cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea, usually considered mild sea, also increased manifold in recent years, they pointed out. While a 52% increase in cyclonic movement has been observed over Arabian Sea between 2001 and 2019, there was a decrease of 8% during the same period over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD statistics also showed formation of nine cyclone or major depressions in 2020-21, four of which were over the Arabian Sea. Experts also cited rising temperature in Arabian Sea for unusual downpour and warned more such occurrences.

Mother’s struggle for her baby

After six-month-long struggle, mother Anupama Chandran, who fought a valiant battle to establish her motherhood, got her baby back. Her struggle national attention and even BBC profiled her. The 23-year-old woman activist (former leader of SFI) Chandran gave birth to a baby on Oct 19 in 2020 but three days after the birth parents allegedly taken away the baby and admitted to a government-run orphanage fearing stigma. She said her parents opposed her relation with her husband Ajith Kumar as he belonged to a Dalit family. But parents insisted that she gave up her child voluntarily for adoption which she denied outright. She even alleged a C-section (caesarean operation) was forced on her as her parents were in tearing hurry to dispose the child. Later, the baby was given for adoption to couple in Andhra Pradesh.

The sensational issue came to light after the mother gave an interview to a news channel in October second week alleging that her new-born baby was forcibly taken by her parents and gave for adoption ignoring her protests. Belonging to a Communist family, she initially took it up with party leadership but later turned to the media after all attempts failed. After the news channel beamed her heart-rending story on October 20, police filed a complaint against six people, including her parents. She finally got her baby in November.

Governor-CM spat

The state witnessed an unusual spat between the Governor and the state government after the former sent a strongly-worded letter to the chief minister on Dec 8 in which he said he was really pained over “dipping standard” of higher education sector and blamed “brazen political interference” as reason in varsities for this. He asked the government to take up the chancellor’s post if political interference continued and he can’t bend further. Though the CM asked the Governor not to take any precipitation action but the latter refused to budge.

CPI(M) and its junior partner CPI said the governor’s sudden outbursts remain a “mystery” for them. Both said he was forced to come out against the left government due to pressure from some quarters. Later the Governor hit back saying they can call him a “Sanghi” or any other name but he will stick to what he said and no plan to take up the chancellor’s position, if varsities were not given complete autonomy. The stalemate continues and the Governor asked his office not to accept any files regarding universities.

According to political observers, the real trigger (between governor and government) was the reappointment of the vice-chancellor of Kannur University, Prof Gopinath Raveendran. He was re-appointed for a period of four years in November last year after the government issued a notification and appointed a selection committee to select the new V-C.

Double political murder

The twin political murder of two state-level leaders - Social Democratic Party of India secretary KS Shan and BJP OBC Morch leader Renjith Sreenivasan - in a span of 12 hours in a radius of 10 km in Alappuzha sent shockwaves across the state. Kannur-model eye for an eye and tooth for tooth politics was re-enacted in relatively peaceful Alapzuha. Police have arrested 20 persons in connection with the twin murders and blame game is still going on.

