Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday led a meeting in Chennai with DMK MPs ahead of the parliament’s monsoon session on Monday. The meeting passed several resolutions including one on exposing BJP for allegedly deceiving Tamil Nadu for the past 11 years, giving English names to central programs and projects so that everyone can understand it, not accepting the archaeological report of Keeladi. DMK to raise language, tax share issues in Parliament

The Members of Parliament will strongly echo the feelings of the people of the state against the Union government, which has been “deceiving” Tamil Nadu for the last eleven years and “carrying out cultural infiltration” against the Tamils, the party said.

“These (issues) will be expressed firmly and unitedly by the party’s MPs in both Houses of the Parliament, as per the guidance of DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin,” the party said.

A meeting of party MPs held at Anna Arivalayam, the party’s state headquarters, resolved to “raise its voice” on numerous issues, including an action plan to clean and restore the Cauvery, Vaigai and Tamirabarani rivers that Stalin had emphasised at the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on May 24 and its demand to give English names to the projects of the Centre.

The party said its MPs will also speak on the Centre’s policy of enforcing the three-language policy and denial of SSA funds to Tamil Nadu, as it declines to implement the three-language formula, and later bowing down to the opposition from the people of Maharashtra for the same policy, since it is a BJP-ruled state. A resolution passed in this regard accuses the Union government of adopting a “stepmotherly attitude” towards Tamil Nadu.The MPs would also voice for the Centre sharing 50 per cent of its tax revenue with the states. A resolution passed in this regard says, “financial injustice” is being done to states by giving only 33.16 per cent share from tax revenue instead of 41 per cent share as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. They will also speak on the financial crisis arising due to the continuous increase in the state share in projects jointly implemented by the state and central governments.

The centre allegedly refuses to recognise the final archaeological report on the findings of the Keezhadi excavation done by the Archaeological Survey of India, the DMK MPs will also focus on this apart from demanding funds for railway projects.DMK said its MPs would also seek attention on the issues of delaying the disbursement of funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and taking away of the financial rights of Tamil Nadu in a way that endangers the financial autonomy of the state.Another resolution took exception to the centre’s ‘failure’ to grant statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the denial of crores of people of their voting rights in Bihar during the revision of voters’ list. It denounced the continuous arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan government.

“The meeting decides that the issues of Katchatheevu retrieval, bringing education under the state list, declaring Thirukkural as the national book, imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit, hike in railway fares would be raised in the Parliament on behalf of the DMK by the MPs in the upcoming monsoon session,” it said.