DMRC will offer safe travel amid Covid-19 pandemic: Official

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:34 IST

The resumption of metro services amid coronavirus disease outbreak in the national capital should not be a cause of worry as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will take all necessary measures on the premises to ensure safe travelling experience, officials said.

Metro services in New Delhi were curtailed in March this year to prevent the spread of the viral contagion.

“Once metro services resume from September 7, the DMRC will strive to facilitate all necessary measures and precautions on its premises to provide a safe travelling experience to its commuters amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” Anuj Dayal, executive director of corporate communications, DMRC told news agency PTI.

Metro officials have decided to introduce range of measures, in order to follow Covid-19 safety norms, like limiting the number of people in lifts, longer halting time for trains at stations to allow commuters to board and alight with social distancing.

As opposed to pre-Covid functioning where a train would halts for 10 seconds to 30 seconds at a station, depending on the traffic flow and the nature of station. “Now, trains will halt for longer duration than 10 seconds or 30 seconds,” a DMRC official told PTI.

Additionally, two-three persons will be permissible inside a lift from concourse to the platform at any point of time against 8-9 on regular days, the official told PTI.

People not wearing masks will not be allowed to enter metro premises.

