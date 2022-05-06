‘Do not patronise’, India tells Dutch diplomat

Washington: India has said that it is on the side of peace, believes there will be no winning side in the conflict in Ukraine with diplomacy will be a lasting casualty, and the conflict, besides causing countless miseries to the people of Ukraine, is having a disproportionate impact on the global south and developing countries.

At a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Ukraine on Thursday, the first held under the presidency of the United States (US), India’s permanent representative TS Tirumurti laid out the government’s most recent position on the conflict. It builds on India’s past statements at the council, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s recent statements, and language that has found its way into joint statements between India and western countries in recent weeks. It also comes at a time when the war is approaching the three-month mark.

Shortly after Tirumurti posted a copy of his speech on Twitter, Karel Van Oosterom — the ambassador of the Netherlands to the United Kingdom — replied on the same platform, “You should not have abstained in the GA. Respect the UN charter.” The reference appeared to be to India’s abstentions during two General Assembly resolutions that condemned Russian aggression. Tirumurti hit back almost immediately, “Kindly don’t patronize us Ambassador. We know what to do.” Oosterom later deleted his tweet.

While reiterating its call for cessation of hostilities, condemnation of killings of civilians in Bucha, and return to diplomacy and dialogue as the “only way out”, India — while keeping with its position of not naming the aggressor — said that the conflict in Ukraine had resulted in loss of life, countless miseries for its people, particularly women, children and the elderly, left millions homeless and forced them to take shelter in neighbouring countries.

“India remains on the side of peace and therefore believes that there will be no winning side in this conflict and while those impacted by this conflict will continue to suffer, diplomacy will be a lasting casualty,” Tirumurti said.

India’s emphasis on there being no winners comes at a time when Russia has focused on achieving territorial gains in the south and east, and the West has ramped up its support for Ukraine in its bid to defend, but also push back Russia. There are also concerns about escalation, with recent news reports indicating that US intelligence had helped Ukrainians both target Russian generals and sink Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. This, observers believe, could be seen in Moscow as provocative measures and go against US attempts so far to support Ukraine but calibrate it in a manner that prevents escalation.

India, at UNSC, also welcomed the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s visit to Moscow and Kyiv. It agreed that the immediate priority is of evacuation of innocent civilians, and appreciated the UN’s efforts in evacuating civilians from Mariupol.

But beyond the ground theatre, India once again flagged the larger destabilising implications of the war. “Oil prices are skyrocketing and there is shortage of food grains and fertilisers. This has had disproportionate impact on the global south and developing countries,” Tirumurti said, while acknowledging the efforts and supporting the recommendations of the Global Crisis Response Group Task Team to exempt purchases of food by the World Food Programme for humanitarian assistance from food export restrictions with immediate effect. “It is important that similar such exemptions are provided to all member states and relevant stakeholders, who are contributing to this global humanitarian effort.”

He added that food security challenges that emanate from the conflict required a response that went beyond current constraints, while energy security too was a serious concern that needed to be addressed through cooperative efforts.

The issue of food security, and the need to work around existing World Trade Organisation constraints, also figured in PM Modi’s conversations with German, Nordic, and French leaders during his visit to Europe this week.

India pointed out that it sent humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, provided medical supplies to Ukraine, and supported calls for guarantees of safe passage to deliver such supplies including through the establishment of humanitarian corridors.

At the same time, it reiterated that humanitarian assistance must be guided by principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence and must not be politicised. India concluded its remarks by once again laying out its support for the UN charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

