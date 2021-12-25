Do people come to Bihar to drink, asks Nitish; rejects ideas to relax prohibition

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday rejected suggestions made from different quarters that the prohibition law should be relaxed for those coming to the state from outside.

“They say we should at least exempt those coming from other states. Do people come to Bihar to drink? Many people are angry with me because I have brought in prohibition,” said Kumar while addressing people at Gopalganj on the second leg of his Samaj Sudhar Yatra.

“Don’t call it a yatra. A yatra can end but a campaign cannot,” he reasoned. “A campaign has been started for drug de-addiction, eradication of dowry system and freedom from child marriage in the society. Travel is a part of social reform campaign. This social reform campaign will continue. Social reform campaign will continue in every city, village and town,” he added.

There have been fresh demands for exempting ‘outsiders’ like in Gujarat, another dry state, in the aftermath of a police overkill to enforce the ban on liquor.

He also turned down suggestions that an exception be made on medical grounds for certified alcoholics, asserting that people spoiled their health by drinking and not by being prevented from doing so.

Kumar’s firmness towards prohibition comes after the state was rattled by a series of hooch tragedies in November leading to the death of over 40 people at several districts including Gopalganj.

The CM said that both consuming and doing business of alcohol is a crime. “If you drink alcohol, you will die and if you sell it, you will be punished,” he warned.

Kumar, who handed over a cheque to the Jeevika group, said that the role of Jeevika Didis is very important in the campaign, because alcohol was banned only on the demand of women. Despite prohibition, some people are making a mess, but only women can raise their voices against those people.

In addition to prohibition, Kumar also appealed to people to eradicate other social evils like child marriage and dowry.

